WIAA Statement Regarding Recent Football Forfeits The WIAA is in contact with member schools in the Cascade Conference regarding the recent forfeitures to the Archbishop Murphy football team in order to provide counsel and assist member schools through this issue. Schools that have chosen to forfeit against Archbishop Murphy have done so for a variety of reasons, including but not limited to, low turnout of student-athletes, competitive equity and safety concerns. Coaches and school administrators are working alongside student-athletes, parents and members of their communities to make these tough decisions. The WIAA has no rules restricting a team’s decision to forfeit a regular season contest. WIAA member schools have the ability to collaborate to form their own leagues. Each individual league develops a regular season schedule that is agreed upon by all league members. “Players on both sides are losing the opportunity to represent their schools and communities on the football field,” said WIAA Executive Director Mike Colbrese. “The WIAA understands how valuable these opportunities are for all students.” The WIAA is committed to working with schools and athletic directors to examine the structure and schedule of the 2017 football season to ensure student athletes have a positive, competitive, and equitable experience.