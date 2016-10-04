Potential sites near Seattle include Pop Keeney in Bothell, Memorial Stadium and Renton Stadium.
In January, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association announced it would no longer use the Tacoma Dome as a venue for the football state semifinals, citing increased costs.
Tuesday, the WIAA released the potential sites for the semifinals. In the Puget Sound area, those sites include Pop Keeney in Bothell, Memorial Stadium in Seattle, Renton Stadium, Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma and Tumwater High School.
The WIAA will finalize the sites once the state fields are set next month. It is possible a team could play a semifinal game in its home stadium.
The WIAA also released the state football tournament draw, which you can see here, and the other fall state allocations.
