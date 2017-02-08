These amendments will be discussed next month and voting on them will begin in late April.

The annual list of amendments (rule changes) up for discussion by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association was released Wednesday.

You can see them here.

These will be discussed next month at the winter coalition and either be revised or possibly dropped. The WIAA’s representative assembly will vote on these amendments at the end of April and the beginning of May. You can see the complete timeline here.

Among the more interesting proposals:

Letting schools opt up (or petition down) to a different classification for football than sports.

Allowing pitchers and catchers for baseball and/or softball report to practice two weeks earlier than the rest of the team.

Allowing basketball teams that go to tournaments discount the number of games it plays (for example, a three- or four-day tournament would count as two days; a two-day tourney would count as one).

A proposal to delete the 20-day summer coaching limit.