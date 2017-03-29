The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association introduced RPI to seed its regional and state basketball tournaments this season.

The two biggest complaints about the system was that it didn’t include postseason games and it didn’t include out-of-state games.

The West Seattle girls were particularly miffed about the first complaint. The Eagles won their first Class 3A SeaKing District title and found themselves ranked 14th after their run through the district tournament was counted in the RPI.

Both complaints have been addressed as the WIAA will count postseason and out-of-state games in the RPI for the next basketball season. That change was approved by the WIAA’s Executive Board on March 18-19.

Among other decisions made at the board meeting:

Safeco Field will be the site for the Class 4A and 3A state baseball semifinals and finals May 26-27.

The Yakima area will host Class 2A and 1A state baseball finals, and Class 2A, 2B and 1B state softball and 1A/2B/1B state tennis.