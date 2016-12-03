In the wake of Archbishop Murphy’s five forfeits this season, a new committee will look at how to avoid such issues in the future.

Archbishop Murphy’s strange season had a happy ending Saturday afternoon in the Tacoma Dome.

After hoisting the Class 2A state championship trophy, the five forfeits the Wildcats received that made national news earlier this season likely seemed well in the rearview mirror.

But the issues raised about competitive balance in the state and advantages private schools may have over public schools in the athletic realm will echo into the offseason.

In February, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association’s District Directors will meet in Renton to discuss competivite equity, and especially how it impacts football, WIAA sports and information director Casey Johnson said.

Each of the directors from the state’s nine leagues have been asked to invite a league representative to speak on the schedule issues of its league.

Mike Colbrese, the WIAA executive director, said Saturday measures will be taken this offseason to ensure ATM plays a full 2017 schedule.

The WIAA does not control the formations of conferences.

“Competitive equity and full schedules are going to be the two emphasis as we walk down this path the next few years,” he said while taking in the championship games Saturday at the Tacoma Dome.