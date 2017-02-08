If a pitcher throws 100 pitches in a day, he'll require three days of rest before he can take the mound again.
The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association approved, at its executive board meeting last week, that pitch counts will determine how long pitchers need to rest between outings.
Previously, it was innings pitched that determined how often a pitcher could throw.
The new standard:
No. of pitches — required rest
76-105 — 3 days
51-75 — 2 days
31-50 — 1 day
1-30 — 0 days
