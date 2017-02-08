If a pitcher throws 100 pitches in a day, he'll require three days of rest before he can take the mound again.

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association approved, at its executive board meeting last week, that pitch counts will determine how long pitchers need to rest between outings.

Previously, it was innings pitched that determined how often a pitcher could throw.

The new standard:

No. of pitches — required rest

76-105 — 3 days

51-75 — 2 days

31-50 — 1 day

1-30 — 0 days