When the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association’s executive board meets this weekend in Renton, it will discuss — and perhaps vote on — whether to add a school from Oregon.

Hermiston High School, located in northeast Oregon, has put in a request with the WIAA to join the association for the 2018-19 school year. If the request is granted, Hermiston would become the first out-of-state school in the WIAA.

Hermiston, located less than 10 miles from the Washington-Oregon border, is no stranger to travel. The school has outgrown its geographic location, making it harder for the Bulldogs to find like-sized schools to compete against. Hermiston’s average round-trip distance for away competitions is around 170 miles.

That number might seem high, but it pales in comparison to what might happen when the Oregon School Activities Association reclassifies for the 2018-19 school year.

Hermiston likely will move up from the 5A to the 6A classification, the state’s largest. If that happens, most proposals have the Bulldogs joining the Mt. Hood Conference, which is comprised of schools in the Portland area. Such a move would increase Hermiston’s round-trip travel to a 370-mile average.

“The reality is, what we’re being asked to do is well above and beyond what we’ve ever been asked to do before,” said Larry Usher, Hermiston athletic and activities director. “Bottom line is our kids, for conference play alone in one school year, would make 73 trips to Portland at 370 miles average round trip. That’s over 26,000 miles. That is more than one trip around the entire Earth.”

Hermiston students would miss significantly more class time and the school’s travel budget would increase by around 60 percent, Usher has said.

The OSAA hasn’t finalized its reclassification plan and won’t do so until October.

“Our number-one goal, through our classification and districting committee process, is to try to come up with a solution, not just for Hermiston, but for all of our schools,” OSAA executive director Peter Weber said. “That’s still our goal, understanding that Hermiston has made the request to join the WIAA and saying that they’re trying to do what’s in the best interest of their kids and their community.”

The WIAA and the OSAA have language in their bylaws stating all member schools must be located in their state to compete in their association. That language, and other details, would have to be changed before allowing Hermiston to join the WIAA.

“It doesn’t mean you can’t waive a policy, or change a policy or things like that, but I think that is maybe bigger than one school’s request,” Weber said. “Certainly, this request is jump-starting the process to look at that more closely.”

While an out-of-state team joining the WIAA would be unprecedented, it has happened elsewhere. Nevada and Arizona have welcomed a handful of schools from California, and a few other states also have accepted out-of-state teams.

The OSAA and WIAA included the Idaho High School Activities Association in discussions, and the three state associations held a conference call with representatives from other associations that have welcomed out-of-state schools.

“They don’t have any downside,” WIAA executive director Mike Colbrese said. “They say it’s working.”

Because the WIAA is a league-driven association, Hermiston first needed to find a league in Washington that would accept the school. After Usher presented his case to the athletic directors from the Mid-Columbia Conference, located in the greater Tri-Cities area, earlier this year, the Bulldogs had the support they needed.

“We met as a conference and voted, and it was a unanimous vote that if the WIAA were to allow them in that we would accept them,” Kamiakin athletic director and conference president Casey Gant said. “We had a couple of things we talked about. One is that we already play them in a majority of our sports anyway; that wasn’t going to be a change. … The other thing is, we started to look at the situation that they’re in and we were pretty sympathetic.”

Colbrese said the WIAA executive board is also sympathetic, but the situation is complex.

He said the WIAA and OSAA need to work together to develop language in their bylaws to deal with other schools that might have a similar request in the future.

“I think there is a great deal of sympathy for the situation Hermiston is in and whether that translates to support, I don’t know if it will, but I know there is a lot of sympathy,” Colbrese said. “There is a lot of common-sense answers to why this would work, but we have to make sure that we have that criteria in place because the next one might not be as easy to sort out as this might be.”