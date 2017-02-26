She and the rest of the Hornets will be among the Class 2A girls favorites at the state tournament this week in Yakima.

Personal accomplishments mean little to Kendall Bird. She’d trade them all for the one aspiration that has eluded the White River girls basketball program: a state championship.

“Winning a state title would mean the world to not just to me, but to a bunch of people around here,” the 6-foot-2 senior said. “It would mean the world to my coaches and all my teammates. It would be a big deal. It would be awesome.”

White River of Buckley (24-2) will be among the favorites at the Class 2A state tournament this week at the Yakima SunDome and Bird, who has signed with the University of San Diego, is a big reason why.

A four-year starter, Bird became the school’s all-time leading scorer this season, surpassing former standout Trisha Hermanson, a 2001 graduate who amassed 1,829 points before going on to play at Seattle Pacific University. Bird, voted the MVP of the South Puget Sound League 2A Sound Division this season, upped her total to 1,866 with 18 Saturday in the regional victory over Washougal.

She broke the record with 29 points in the West Central District title game a week earlier — not that she was keeping count.

“I had no idea,” Bird said. “I didn’t know when it happened until they told me.”

It is her selfless attitude that helps set her apart, according to coach Chris Gibson.

“She’s an amazing teammate,” he said. “As much as people think I’ll miss her basketball-wise, we’ll miss her more as a person. She’s the kind of kid who is equally nice and gracious to a C-team kid as she would be to one of her teammates.”

When White River hosted a C-team tournament on a Saturday this season, Bird was on the bench for support — despite a late game the night before.

“It’s not a show,” Gibson said. “It’s who she is. She doesn’t act like she’s good. That’s the best part about her.”

Teammate Megan Cash, who has known Bird since elementary school, agrees.

“She’s definitely humble,” she said. “She is a great teammate. She keeps everybody loose and is always cheering people on and giving credit to everybody and making us better.”

Bothell coach Kent Schaefer was impressed when the two teams squared off last December. Bird put together 27 points and 12 rebounds as the Hornets notched a 51-47 victory over the Cougars, who were ranked No. 2 in Class 4A at the time.

“She played with a very confident demeanor that showed her enjoyment for the game and her teammates,” Schaefer said. “While there was nothing in her game that seemed even remotely selfish, she never deferred to others to make the plays when there were opportunities for her to help her team.”

Bird, a left-hander who averages 23.1 points and 12 rebounds, runs the floor exceptionally well for her size, Gibson said. A tribute to her athleticism: Bird was also the division MVP in volleyball while leading her team to state. And she was once a star softball player convinced that was her future — until a former teacher convinced her to join her daughter’s AAU basketball team as a pickup player in seventh grade.

“I played one weekend with that team in a tournament and told my parents that was the sport I wanted to do,” Bird said.

She helped White River place fourth in state as a freshman and sophomore and has been motivated this season by last year’s upset regional loss to Washougal, which marked the end of the Hornets’ season.

“Thinking about that game drives us to play well every day, even in practice,” Bird said.

The Hornets were excited for Saturday’s rematch, although both teams were already assured of state berths. The victory guaranteed White River a spot in the quarterfinals.

“It was really sweet,” Bird said.