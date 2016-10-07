The Wildcats' struggle to find an opponent willing to play them has captured an international audience.

The Archbishop Murphy football team’s three-week run of receiving forfeits is a story that gained national (and international) attention.

Our own Matt Calkins offered his solution: Having the Puget Sound private-school football powers combine for a league of their own.

ESPN was the latest to take up the issue, as it tackled the subject on “Outside the Lines.” Host Bob Ley had ATM coach Jerry Jensen and Sultan coach Jim Krukenberg on to discuss the issue.

The Washington Post weighed in on the issue Thursday.

In its first three games, Archbishop Murphy’s football team outscored its opponents 170-0. Now opponents of the Everett, Wash., private school powerhouse aren’t even trying to beat them.

Literally.





CBS News also did a piece.

One reason the players at Archbishop Murphy are so big is because as a private school, it can recruit players from around the region while public schools cannot. The growing call around the league is for Archbishop Murphy to play in a higher division.



Even the British Broadcasting Corporation took an interest, framing the story in a way soccer-loving sports fans would appreciate.

In some parts of the United States, high school American football is a huge deal.

Widely regarded as the third tier of the sport, after the NFL and college leagues, some matches are televised at prime time on Friday nights.

But one school from Washington is struggling to get on the pitch, with three successive opponents forfeiting matches against them.

The story made it across the border into Canada as the Toronto Sun did a story.

But [ATM’s] success has come with a downside — several teams in Washington state have now forfeited their games against the mammoth squad.

An Oklahoma TV station had an interesting story.

“The hardest part now is everyone is saying, ‘You’re teaching your kids to be quitters,’ and that’s really not the case. You’re teaching your kids what’s an acceptable risk.”