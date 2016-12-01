After beating Kutztown 3-0 in the semifinals, the Vikings face Grand Valley State in the finals.

By
The Seattle Times

Western Washington will play for the NCAA Division II national soccer title on Saturday.

The Vikings (23-0-1) took down Kutztown (Pa.) 3-0 in the DII semifinals Thursday in Kansas City, Mo.

Western will play Grand Valley State (23-1-1) of Allendale, Mich., for the national title at 1 p.m.

Becca Cates, Gabriela Pelogi and Jordyn Bartelson all scored for the Vikings. Ashley Homer had the shutout in goal.

Volleyball

• Washington State (22-11) won its NCAA tournament first-round match against Marquette in Madison, Wis., 25-21, 22-25, 25-19, 25-20.

Kyra Holt had a season-high 22 kills with eight digs and three aces for the Cougars. Hailey Bethune had a career-high 15 kills.

The Cougars will play third-seeded Wisconsin (26-4), a 3-0 winner over Howard, in the second round on Friday at 4 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

Taylor Louis had 18 kills and 11 digs for the Golden Eagles.

• Two Washington State players were named to the Pac-12 All-Academic team. Casey Schoenlein, a junior journalism and media-production major, has a 3.92 GPA, and McKenna Woodford, an undeclared sophomore, has a 3.83.

Golf

• Former Washington golfer Sadena Parks is tied for 12th at LPGA and Symetra Tour Qualifying event in Daytona Beach, Fla. Park shot an even-par 72 (she has a two-day 141 total) in the second round Thursday and is eight strokes off the lead.

Former Cougar Kim Welch is tied for 94th after shooting a 1-over 72. Silverdale’s Erynne Lee is tied for 133rd after her second consecutive 76. The tourney continues through Sunday.

Sports-information reports contributed.