After beating Kutztown 3-0 in the semifinals, the Vikings face Grand Valley State in the finals.

Western Washington will play for the NCAA Division II national soccer title on Saturday.

The Vikings (23-0-1) took down Kutztown (Pa.) 3-0 in the DII semifinals Thursday in Kansas City, Mo.

Western will play Grand Valley State (23-1-1) of Allendale, Mich., for the national title at 1 p.m.

Becca Cates, Gabriela Pelogi and Jordyn Bartelson all scored for the Vikings. Ashley Homer had the shutout in goal.

Volleyball

• Washington State (22-11) won its NCAA tournament first-round match against Marquette in Madison, Wis., 25-21, 22-25, 25-19, 25-20.

Kyra Holt had a season-high 22 kills with eight digs and three aces for the Cougars. Hailey Bethune had a career-high 15 kills.

The Cougars will play third-seeded Wisconsin (26-4), a 3-0 winner over Howard, in the second round on Friday at 4 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

Taylor Louis had 18 kills and 11 digs for the Golden Eagles.

• Two Washington State players were named to the Pac-12 All-Academic team. Casey Schoenlein, a junior journalism and media-production major, has a 3.92 GPA, and McKenna Woodford, an undeclared sophomore, has a 3.83.

Golf

• Former Washington golfer Sadena Parks is tied for 12th at LPGA and Symetra Tour Qualifying event in Daytona Beach, Fla. Park shot an even-par 72 (she has a two-day 141 total) in the second round Thursday and is eight strokes off the lead.

Former Cougar Kim Welch is tied for 94th after shooting a 1-over 72. Silverdale’s Erynne Lee is tied for 133rd after her second consecutive 76. The tourney continues through Sunday.