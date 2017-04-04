Pryor, a 6-foot-1 point guard, could follow former SU coach Cameron Dollar to play at Washington.

Nate Pryor reopened his recruitment. The West Seattle point guard made the announcement via his Twitter account on Monday.

Pryor asked for a release from his national letter of intent to play at Seattle University this fall. He prides himself on being a hometown star, wanting to play for the local university. However, the Redhawks made a coaching change, announcing Jim Hayford as the replacement for Cameron Dollar, who was fired in March.

“After talking with my family, I’ve decided to reopen my recruitment,” Pryor wrote in his tweet. “I’ve been granted full release from Seattle U and wish them the best.”

There’s talk Pryor, a 6-foot-1 Star Times pick, is headed to the University of Washington. The Huskies went through a slew of decommitments in March after the firing of Lorenzo Romar. The Huskies hired Mike Hopkins to replace the longtime coach and added Dollar to the assistant coaching staff.

Due to Pryor’s bond with Dollar and wish to play in his hometown city makes the jump a possibility. UW is also in need of guards after the departure of Markelle Fultz (NBA draft) and the decommitments of incoming freshmen in Garfield’s Daejon Davis, who signed with Stanford, and Blake Harris of North Carolina.

Pryor revived basketball at West Seattle. He helped the Wildcats reach their first Class 3A state semifinals since 1970. West Seattle placed third, Pryor averaging 18.6 points, 4.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game this season.

Seattle Prep guard Aaron Nettles is also committed to play at SU. He retweeted Pryor’s post on his Twitter account but Nettles still has “Seattle University MBB” in his bio.