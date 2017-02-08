Michael Porter Jr. poured in 42 points in a 72-59 victory in Wednesday’s 3A Metro League semifinal at Hec Edmundson Pavilion.

If the Nathan Hale boys basketball team, the top-ranked team in the country and state, goes on a red-hot roll through the rest of the playoffs, thank West Seattle.

The Raiders trailed by as many as nine points, and coach Brandon Roy wasn’t at all satisfied with the effort, but Hale turned up the offensive heat and Michael Porter Jr. poured in 42 points in a 72-59 victory over the Wildcats in Wednesday’s 3A Metro League semifinal at Hec Edmundson Pavilion.

Porter Jr., the University of Washington commit, tallied 25 points after halftime as Nathan Hale (21-0) outscored West Seattle (17-5) 38-19 in the second half. The Raiders face the Rainier Beach-Garfield winner on Friday in the Metro championship game at 8 p.m. at Chief Sealth High School.

Fueled by tough defense and Seattle University verbal commit Nate Pryor’s 24 points, West Seattle led 38-29 late in the first half and still owned a 54-53 lead on Pryor’s old-fashioned three-point play with 6:25 left in the game.

“(West Seattle) played well in the first half,” Roy said. “We looked like we were tired and we weren’t guarding. They had 40 points. I thought, at halftime, we didn’t adjust. We just played harder. The halftime speech was, ‘Just play harder.’

“This is that time of year. Guys are going to be ready for us and give a lot of effort. We weren’t giving very much effort. West Seattle got our attention.”

Porter Jr. threw down a pair of highlight reel dunks in the second half and brother Jontay hammered down one of his own during a game-closing 19-5 run by the Raiders.

“It’s going to be hard to beat us in a shootout,” Roy said. “People just kill the clock on us. I thought (West Seattle) got back to more what we wanted to do in the second half. Eventually, if you keep playing fast, we can catch up to that.”

The knockout flurry from Porter Jr. started shortly after Pryor’s three-point play as the big-time talent poured in 10 points in succession during a span of 2 minutes, 40 seconds. The last eight of those came in a stretch of 1:05 and pushed the Hale lead to 65-55 with 2:30 remaining.

“I’ll be honest, Mike can score, but we need Mike to be a great defensive player for us,” Roy said. “Mike can get buckets. Especially right now this time of year, we need him to be a great defensive player. Offensive will come to him. He’s 6-10. He can dribble and shoot. We need him to show that he can guard and lead this team on the defensive side.”

Yusuf Mohamed, a 6-foot-8 senior, added 17 points and four three-pointers for the Wildcats. He had a pair of thunderous dunks and was a big reason his team led most of the first half.

For Roy, the game marked the first as a coach at his alma mater’s arena. His final UW season was 2005-06.

“It was kind of weird being back coaching and sitting in the seat,” he said. “But overall, the court is bigger, so it’s hard to communicate with the guys. I thought that got to us early.”

Falling in the early 38-29 hole late in the first half didn’t sit well with Roy, and the Wildcats gained confidence with every made shot.

“We have to give them credit,” Roy said of West Seattle. “They made shots. Their big kids made big shots. They played well. Their crowd was good. I was wondering where our crowd was at. They brought it. They came to win the game.

“I try to warn our guys, ‘Teams want to beat you and they want to be the team to knock you guys off.’ ”

Roy will be interested to see the intensity of his club in Friday’s Metro title game.

“I’ll know better about us on Friday,” he said. “If we come out (hot on) Friday, I’ll say West Seattle woke us up and got our attention.”