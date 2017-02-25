The Wildcats weren’t pleased with their No. 11 RPI ranking. They took it out on No. 14 Edmonds-Woodway in regionals, 63-41.

BELLEVUE — The West Seattle girls basketball team feels a little disrespected.

The Wildcats were unimpressed with the new Rating Percent Index, which put them at No. 11 in the regional round of the Class 3A state tournament. West Seattle backed up its belief with a convincing 63-41 victory over Edmonds-Woodway in a loser-out regional game Saturday afternoon at Bellevue College.

“I feel like the girls have a chip on their shoulder with this new system,” West Seattle coach Darnell Taylor said. “Being the 11th seed, we didn’t necessarily feel that’s where we fell as far as skill. It’s probably good, since I have a young group, not to have that bull’s-eye on our back. But it feels good to be going to Tacoma.”

West Seattle got off to a quick start against Edmonds-Woodway, scoring the first seven points of the game on the way to a 20-4 run in the first quarter and a 20-point advantage at halftime.

Edmonds-Woodway went on a run to start the second half and got to within 11, but West Seattle responded with a 14-2 run to put the game away and punch its ticket to the state tournament.

“Our team really had to work on starting off strong and finishing off strong,” West Seattle sophomore Jazz Gayles said. “That was really big for us to get that big lead early.”

West Seattle will face Lincoln in the opening round of the Class 3A state tournament at 9 a.m. Wednesday. It’s the first trip to the Tacoma Dome as coach of the Wildcats for Taylor. Last season West Seattle lost to Lynnwood in a regional game.

Gayles led West Seattle (20-7) with 17 points, 11 rebounds and five steals. The 5-foot-6 guard was all over the floor for the Wildcats — which don’t have a lot of height on their roster.

“She’s a big key to what we like to do,” Taylor said. “Obviously, I have pretty much all guards, but she’s a really good rebounding guard. When she does get down there and get a defensive rebound it really starts our offense.”

Gayles said the secret to the Wildcats’ success is its team chemistry.

“It’s not just a team, it’s a family,” Gayles said. “It’s really having the bond outside the court that we can bring on to the court and play together and trust each other. That really helped us a lot throughout the season.”

Freshman Bailee Chynoweth led No. 14 Edmonds-Woodway (16-8) with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Chynoweth helped jump start the Warriors’ offense in the third quarter after only making three field goals in the first half.

“We couldn’t buy a basket in that first half,” Edmonds-Woodway coach Jon Rasmussen said. “ … We dug a hole and that hole was almost impossible to get out.”

Edmonds-Woodway was without star Missy Peterson, who missed most of the season with a foot injury. Peterson, who has signed with Long Beach State, was on the bench cheering her team on.

“Losing Missy, that was just a killer for us,” said Rasmussen, who completed his first year leading the Warriors. “You can’t replace anyone like that. … I wish I could’ve had her for longer. I’m looking for a redshirt season, but I think she’s got to get to Long Beach State.”