The talented wide receiver, who has committed to Colorado, topped 1,000 yards receiving last season. He’ll need another big year as the Timberwolves look to snap a playoff drought.

MILL CREEK — One of the situations football coaches pay particular attention to is 50-50 balls, or when a ball is thrown in the air and the offensive and defensive players have an equal opportunity to come down with it.

Jackson senior wide receiver Daniel Arias has the ability to skew those odds in his favor. With a 6-foot-4 and 205-pound frame, it’s not difficult to understand how.

“I think Daniel won every one of them last year,” Jackson coach Joel Vincent said. “I don’t remember him losing one.”

Wesco 4A at a glance Five teams to watch Lake Stevens: Senior quarterback Conor Bardue proved to be a more than suitable replacement for University of Georgia quarterback Jacob Eason last season. With Bardue back at the helm, the Vikings, who have won 24 consecutive league games, are the favorite to win a fifth straight league championship. Monroe: The Bearcats had their most successful season in 25 years a year ago, making their first appearance in the state playoffs since 1991. Monroe returns a ton of talent, but it lost some big guns on offense. Glacier Peak: The Grizzlies haven’t missed the playoffs since the school opened in 2008. Junior quarterback Ayden Ziomas, who has emerged as a star, gives GP a great chance to extend that streak. Jackson: After a four-year absence, the Timberwolves appear poised to return to the playoffs. Junior quarterback Ben Olson and senior wide receiver Daniel Arias should lead an explosive offense. Mariner: The young Marauders have yet to miss the playoff under third-year coach Mark Stewart, who also had a successful 13-year run as coach at Meadowdale. Five players to watch Conor Bardue QB, 6-1, 190, Sr., Lake Stevens Outlook: In his first season as the starting quarterback, he completed 182 of 255 passes for 3,023 yards and 41 touchdowns versus just 10 interceptions. It’s safe to say the Vikings are set at quarterback. Ayden Ziomas QB, 5-11, 170, Jr., Glacier Peak Outlook: Ziomas broke out as a sophomore, completing 160 of 281 passes for 2,436 yards and 33 touchdowns while throwing just six interceptions. Second-year coach Nick Bender expects even bigger things. Daniel Arias WR/DB, 6-4, 205, Sr., Jackson Outlook: The Colorado commit, who racked up 1,030 yards on 49 catches including 12 for touchdowns, will be key to the Timberwolves’ efforts to return to the postseason. Josh Jerome OL/DL, 6-2, 275, Sr., Monroe Outlook: The Eastern Washington commit will be the anchor of the Bearcats’ defense which will need to be even better this season after the offense lost quarterback Zach Zimmerman and running back JJ Jerome, Josh’s older brother, to graduation. Matt Merk QB/DB, 6-2, 190, Jr., Kamiak Outlook: The junior returns from injury this season after completing 94 of 159 passes for 1,060 yards and eight touchdowns last season in seven games. If the Knights are going to challenge for a playoff spot, Merk will need to have a breakout year. Aaron Lommers

Arias, who has committed to Colorado, finished the 2016 season with 49 catches for 1,030 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also added a rushing touchdown, 146 rushing yards and completed both passes he threw, with one going for a touchdown.

“He’s absolutely legit; not only that, but his vertical jump is off the charts,” Vincent said. “He’s the real deal.”

Going into the 2017 season, much of the coaching staff’s focus has been how to get Arias even more involved in the offense. Having a healthy quarterback will certainly help. Junior Ben Olson will take the snaps for the Timberwolves this season after rehabbing from a torn ACL suffered in week three last year — the same week he was named the team’s starting quarterback.

“He’s recovered from his injury, and I’m just trying to connect with him and be on the same page,” Arias said. “We’re making really good progress; we just have to keep working every single day.”

Vincent is excited about seeing his quarterback and receiver on the field together for an entire season.

“I think they’ve developed a chemistry between them, and I think it shows on the field,” Vincent said. “ … That magic happens when the receiver and the quarterback are on the same page. I’m really starting to see that, and it’s fun to watch.”

For Olson, having a big, speedy target in Arias, makes his job that much easier.

“They can’t single-cover him,” Olson said. “They have to double cover him. If they’re going to single-cover him, we’re going to throw it there every time, so that opens up all of our other wide receivers.”

Arias proved a year ago that when he gets the ball, he can do special things. Vincent expects even more of that this season.

“With a healthy Ben Olson and, I think, a solid offensive line, it’s going to create more opportunities for Daniel to get the ball.

“Any way and every way that we can think of creative ways to get the ball in that kid’s hands, we’re doing it.”

One team that got to see Arias’ special skills first hand was Glacier Peak. Arias caught six passes for 224 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-31 loss to the Grizzlies in week four last season.

The two teams will meet in week four again this season. If Nick Bender’s team is going to win again, it’ll need to show it learned a valuable lesson last year.

“When you get a chance to tackle him, tackle him,” Bender said with a laugh. “That was a big thing because there was a bunch of times where we actually had him corralled in where we were going to finish the play, but then he broke free — and once he’s free, he’s free.”

Glacier Peak’s victory over Jackson helped the Grizzlies secure the league’s final playoff spot and kept Jackson out of the playoffs for a fourth straight season after making it the eight previous years.

Arias leads a senior class determined to change that.

“We had a senior meeting, and I told them, this is their time,” Vincent said. “We talk about legacy and what’s your legacy going to be. I think this senior class is dead set on their legacy being that they’re the class that returned Jackson High School to the playoffs.”