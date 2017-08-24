The senior running back topped 2,000 yards last year for the Panthers, who have been improving over his career.

SNOHOMISH — Keegan Stich has been impressing Kai Smalley since he was an eighth grader coming to survey his older brother’s football games.

In that time, the Snohomish coach can only remember seeing Stich nervous once in the last four-plus years.

The Panthers star running back was preparing for his first varsity game as a freshman. But it wasn’t lining up behind center that had Stich stressed out.

Wesco 3A at a glance Five teams to watch Meadowdale: Mavericks coach Matt Leonard helped lead his squad to the Class 3A state semifinals for the first time in school history a season ago. Meadowdale graduated several starters from that group but should still be in the mix to defend its South title. Squalicum: Neither the Storm nor Ferndale had much trouble in their first seasons playing in the Wesco 3A North for football only last year. The two teams combined to go 11-1 in league play, with the only loss coming when Squalicum topped the Golden Eagles 47-42. Edmonds-Woodway: Every year the Warriors graduate a key group of contributors and every year they remain in the mix in the South and there’s no reason to think the trend will cease anytime soon. Oak Harbor: The Wildcats, perennial league contenders, saw life in the North Division get tougher last season with the additions of Squalicum and Ferndale. Snohomish: Snohomish was a streaky team in 2016 but has plenty to build on this time around after defeating Meadowdale 56-35 late in the season. 5 players to watch Noah Becker DB, 6-0, 170, Sr., Edmonds-Woodway Outlook: Becker was a first-team all-Wesco 3A/2A South selection last senior. The senior will again be called on to be a big part of the Warriors’ defense that allowed a league-low 14 points per game last season. Jashon Butler DB, 5-9, 180, Sr., Meadowdale Outlook: Butler is one of the key cogs for a defense which, like several of its Wesco 3A/2A South rivals, graduated several key players. Kollin Johnson, OL/DL, 6-4, 240, Sr., Squalicum Johnson made his presence felt in the Storm’s first season in the Wesco 3A North, earning first-team, all-league honors on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. James Hinson, QB, 6-3, 200, Sr., Ferndale A good portion of Wesco 3A teams will find new quarterbacks behind center this year but not Ferndale, which returns its senior quarterback and the first-team all-league honoree from a season ago. Elijah Ross-Rutter WR, 6-2, 170, Sr., Everett The receiver who had a breakout season a year ago will look to continue his success with a new quarterback throwing to him after the graduation of Murdock Rutledge. David Krueger

He was more concerned with also being No. 1 on the kicking depth chart.

“He looked like he was going to faint before the game,” said Smalley, now in his fifth season coaching Snohomish. “I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ He was nervous about the kickoff. Not about running. When he gets the ball in his hands, it’s no big deal. He just gets in the zone and goes.”

Stich’s hands — and kicking foot — shined in that game, and he quickly became the go-to player for the Panthers’ offense. That hasn’t changed in the last three years and now, the 5-foot-10, 190-pound senior will once again be the focal point for Snohomish.

“Anybody who comes and plays us knows that they’re going to have to stop No. 27,” Smalley said. “He’s just a fun kid to coach. He’s kind of a goofball. Half the time we’ll look and be like, ‘Did you get that?’ And he gives us two thumbs up and then he goes and does it.”

Stich learned a lot during that freshman season.

“It humbled me pretty well,” Stich said. “I came up here and got smacked around a little bit. But I held my ground. I learned from the older guys and just saw how they did it.”

Originally a bruising, power back, Stich has worked hard to improve other aspects of his game.

“I’ve been hitting the weight room and working on my speed,” Stich said. “I used to not be that quick. I used to just be a power back, but now I’ve got the burst of speed.”

Opposing coaches are still trying to figure out how to slow Stich down. Stich — who has taken recruiting visits to Washington, Washington State, Eastern Washington, Montana and Montana State — ran for 2,095 yards and 29 touchdowns last season and added 301 receiving yards and two more touchdowns.

“I think what makes Keegan so tough is how complete he is,” said Matt Leonard, who coaches Wesco 3A/2A South rival Meadowdale. “He runs extremely hard, especially through contact, but he has the open-field speed to put a move on and get the edge. He also is an excellent receiver. There isn’t anything he can’t do.”

The Panthers have steadily improved since Stich arrived. Snohomish went from 1-9 in Smalley’s first, Stich-less season, to 3-7, then 5-5 and finally 7-4 last year, coming within six points of winning the Wesco 3A/2A South.

Stich and the Panthers are hoping to finally claim that league title this season. As a personal goal, Stich would like to get 36 more touchdowns this season to bring his career total to 100.

“It’s the best feeling, seeing him in the end zone,” said junior lineman Carter Cole. “It’s really cool. It’s a good feeling being able to know, when he’s scoring touchdowns, that you helped that happen.”

Despite his ability to excel all over the field, it doesn’t appear that Stich will be kicking the ball for Snohomish anytime soon. Smalley said he has another kicker for the Panthers, and if Stich is on the field for an extra point it will likely be to run the ball in for two.

However, as Smalley was saying that, Stich was staying after a recent practice and drilling some beautiful punts down the field, stopping only to look over at his coach and give a thumbs up.