The Bears won their league with an undefeated record for the ninth consecutive season. The top-ranked squad is favorite to win the Class 4A state team title next month.

This was just one stop on the way to bigger goals for the Tahoma High School wrestling team.

It also has become an annual habit.

There was little suspense in a battle of NPSL 4A Cascade Division unbeatens Wednesday as the Bears turned back host Kentwood 43-15 in the regular-season finale.

The victory marked the ninth consecutive season Tahoma (7-0) has taken home a division title in undefeated fashion, jumping on the Conquerors (6-1) from the start. The Bears hope to use this as a launching pad in the postseason action.

“We got after it and the kids did work,” Tahoma coach Chris Feist said of his team, the season-long favorite to take the Class 4A team title at Mat Classic XXIV on Feb. 17-18 in the Tacoma Dome. “We’re on that path [to a state title]. A lot of things have to come together to win state in any sport. Got to stay healthy, strong in the classroom and kids have to make good decisions.

“We set four performance goals as team at the beginning of the year and that’s it. It’s win a district [division] dual-meet championship, win a league championship, win regionals and win state. Am I confident we are doing the right things and in the right mindset currently to give ourselves an opportunity at that chance? Yes.”

The team that stood in front of the streak for Tahoma, ranked No. 1 boys team in Class 4A by WashingtonWrestlingReport.com, was Kentwood. Coincidentally, the last time the Bears lost a league dual match was to the Conks during the 2007-08 season.

Not this time.

Tahoma won the first six matches of the night, starting at 113 pounds and that set the tone as the Bears opened a controlling 28-0 lead. Senior Jordan Martinez, a mid-season transfer and state champion from Pine Creek High School in Colorado Springs, Colo., took it to another level at 126 pounds.

“He’s just got a great work ethic in the mat room,” Feist said. “He’s just a great all-around kid. By having a guy in the room of that caliber at a lower weight class, it gives us more options with training partners. It makes our whole room better.

“One of the things our staff has really preached to the boys is that you’ve got to feel blessed when you have so many options for training partners. We truly believe you have to have someone that you are right even with that you’re going to battle with every day, someone who can beat you and someone you can beat and you need to rotate through those partners.”

Martinez ratcheted up the level of competition at 126 with a 10-4 victory over Kentwood’s Andy Sandhu, one the Conks’ top wrestlers. Martinez, ranked No. 1 in 4A at 126, improved to 7-1 this season since joining the Bears.

“Two key and pivotal matches for us were at 126 and 132,” Feist said of wins by Martinez and junior Cameron Hanson. “Jordan Martinez at 126 wrestled one of their best kids in Andy Sandhu, who’s a state placer and just a real scrappy, solid wrestler. He had a really strong performance and was able to score a lot of points.

“That match really kind of set the pace for the rest of our team. And, then that was followed up by Cameron Hanson, who’s a real strong competitor but the second man behind Martinez [at 126]. For him to step in and dominate like he did start to finish and then finish with the fall, that just gave the boys a lot of energy.”

Hanson collected six points for his team with a pin over Anthony Tran in 5:34.

One of the keys to big early run by Tahoma was having all the right guys in the right spots. Kentwood didn’t collect its first individual win until Stephen Watson decisioned Jak Bir 11-4 at 160 pounds.

“We had the majority of our flyweights down for the first time at scratch postseason weight,” Feist said. “Usually those guys have been wrestling up a weight, unless they are at a big tournament with a couple-pound allowance. As a team, we’re just trying to make a push to get into that postseason mindset and get our lineup all healthy, on track and ready to go.

“We kind of identified our last dual of the year as the turning point in the season where we transition from regular season to postseason. We wanted to have a postseason performance.”

The Bears’ Nick Whitehead, back for his fourth match since sitting out three weeks to rest a knee injury, looked ready for postseason action. Whitehead, ranked No. 1 at 132 pounds in 4A and a state runner-up at 126 last season, wrapped up a pin over KW’s Amit Jouhal in 3:59 or with just one second showing in the second round.

“I think it showed both his mind and body are back to full force and true form and that he’s ready to march into the postseason,” Feist said of Whitehead, who improved to 13-0 with 11 pins this season. “He’s come back strong, fast and aggressive and shown that he’s ready to chase down a state title.”

Kentwood coach Kendall Anderson felt his team came out with good effort, but faced a tall order with Tahoma’s depth.

“It was a pretty intense for a high-school wrestling match,” Anderson said. “Kentwood and Tahoma, we’ve always kind of been big rivals. We knew we’d have to bring our best match against Tahoma. It was a great match and fun to be at and there were some matches with high drama.

“I think they are going to have a lot of depth down at Tacoma [for state]. I think they’ve got a really good shot of doing extremely well. I think they have a really good shot to do it.”

Bears’ junior 195-pounder Kione Gill, a junior transfer from Enumclaw, hiked his record to 32-1 with 28 pins this season after a fall over Kentwood’s Miguel Gonzalez in 1:28. Gill is looking to improve upon last season’s second-place finish at 182 in 3A when part of the Enumclaw program.

Additions such as Martinez and Gill could be the difference as the Bears seek the school’s first state title since taking it all in Class 4A in 2012.

With three-time state titlist Tahoma, it seems the names change but the team aspect is always the separator for the Bears.

“One of our sayings this year is, ‘It’s not about YOU,’ ” Feist said. “It never has been. It’s about Tahoma wrestling. We come and we go and someone’s going to replace us. The sooner we can let go of that concept of it being about [you], then we can enjoy the process, be in the moment and see the gift that Tahoma wrestling is to these boys, the community and to me.

“It’s about more than winning a title. It’s about a process. It’s a sense of community pride that we all share.”

Feist was moved by the numbers of former wrestlers, parents, supporters, fans and future wrestlers he saw in the Kentwood gymnasium.

“If you look at the crowd last night, we had the stands packed with Tahoma friends and family,” he said. “That feels really good. It’s filled with our alumni and our students. It’s because our community takes a lot of pride and ownership in Tahoma wrestling.”

It’s clear the community shares in the Bears’ mat success. Feist enjoyed looking out from his coaching seat to see the past, the present and the future of the program.

“It just brings a lot of joy to my heart when I see all these little boys in our youth program see us do this work,” he said. “One of the things I’m most excited about is long-term what’s to come. I counted over 17 Junior Bears, you know kids who are third through sixth graders, there last night, watching this match, playing in the bleachers and eating popcorn in the back while our team was warming up.”

Feist saw something he liked.

“I know that look in their eyes,” he said. “I’ve seen it. I used to see that look in Nick Whitehead’s eyes. That look of, ‘That’s going to be me one day.’ And here’s Nick chasing down a state championship his senior year.”

Marquee matches upcoming

Marysville-Pilchuck travels to Arlington in the final WesCo 3A North Division dual of the season on Thursday and it will decide the crown between a pair of teams who entered the week both 4-0. The match begins at 7 p.m.

Undefeated O’Dea (7-0) closes out the regular season in a double-dual meet at Nathan Hale on Thursday against the host Raiders and Eastside Catholic. Action starts at 6:30 p.m.

Issaquah (5-0) can wrap up the KingCo 4A regular-season title with a pair of wins against Mount Si and host Skyline in a double-dual meet on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Redmond can close out the KingCo 3A/2A regular-season crown in style with a pair of victories in a double-dual meet at Interlake against the host Saints and Lake Washington on Friday. The actions starts at 6 p.m.

Top targets

Two-time defending state champion Brandon Kaylor of Bonney Lake looks primed for postseason action. A little more than a week ago, the 120-pounder helped the Panthers (7-0) capture the Pierce County League regular-season title with a 36-34 win over Bethel (6-1). Kaylor, ranked No. 1 at 113 in Class 3A, scored a 22-7 technical fall win in the victory on Jan. 17.

Big performances

Led by five individual titlists, Monroe powered to the team title on Saturday of the Willapa Harbor Invitational with 178 points to outdistance Adna’s 123.5. Taking titles for the Bearcats were Dylani Trujillo (106), Taylor Ivy (138), Stephen Littrell (152), Josh Felder (220) and Thomas Stieler (285).

Defending state champion Josh Franich of Puyallup was given the Outstanding Wrestler Award for his efforts in winning the 145-pound crown at Saturday’s Jaguar Invitational at Emerald Ridge High School. The Kentwood junior varsity topped the team standings with 320.5 points to Orting’s 261.5.

Sultan won the team title on Saturday at the Kalama Rubber Chicken Tournament, narrowing edging Montesano 230-227.5. The Turks had two individuals claim titles with Tanner Belcher (195) and Morgan Yates (220).

Curtis, ranked No. 2 in the Class 4A team rankings by WashingtonWrestlingReport.net, won comfortably with 257 points in Saturday’s Willie C. Stewart Tournament at Capital High School. The Vikings had eight individual champions. Arlington, ranked No. 10 in Class 3A, took second with 153.5 points and Kamiak was third with 108. The Eagles featured title winners in Christian Evanger (132), Gavin Rork (145) and Colton Ferro (195).

Rogers girls team won the Viking Girls Tournament on Saturday. Puyallup was third with 84 points to the winners’ 200.

Juanita won the Relentless 2 Tournament on Saturday at Chief Sealth High School with 149.5 points to fend off runner-up Mercer Island (145). Cleveland was third with 102.5.

Mead, ranked No. 5 in 4A, boys won the Class 4A Division and Kamiakin took 3A at Saturday’s Dream Duals in Spokane. Toppenish won the 2A division, beating White River in the finals. Warden won the girls division, beating White River for the crown.

W.F. West of Chehalis won the team crown at Saturday’s King of the Hills Tournament, edging Bethel 200-199.5 for the half-point victory at Black Hills High School. Edmonds-Woodway took fifth with 118 points. Damon Thomas of W.F. West won the 138-pound title and the Most Outstanding Wrestler Award.