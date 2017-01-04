Now a senior, the wrestler has had to do a lot of growing and grinding to become a contender.

It’s all about confidence and commitment for Parker McBride.

Now that the Cedarcrest High School senior wrestler has both, he’s intent on keeping and building on those strong virtues for success.

As his self-confidence gradually grew, so have the chances for McBride to bring home a state title. Now a senior, the Red Wolves’ top wrestler has his sights fixed on that realistic long-term goal.

McBride, ranked No. 2 at 120 pounds in Class 2A by WashingtonWrestlingReport.com and No. 7 in all classifications, will be one of the top chances to win at either 120 or 113 pounds at Mat Classic XXIV on Feb. 17-18 in the Tacoma Dome.

“Junior year, I took third at state [at 113 in Class 2A], which I was super happy about,” said McBride, who wants to do what his brother, Bailey, couldn’t by getting to the top of the state podium. “It just showed me how I can go from eighth to third all with just practicing during the summer and with the extra work.

“This last summer, I was able to be on Team Washington and the national dual team, so I was able to go to Oklahoma with the team to practice and go to nationals and learn how other [successful] people wrestle.”

McBride went 4-2 at USA Wrestling Junior Men’s Freestyle Nationals on July 23 in Fargo, N.D., and was one win away from a top-eight finish. Prior, he faced some of the nation’s best at the 2016 Junior Duals Freestyle with Team Washington on June 25.

“I did way better than anyone thought I would do,” he said. “That just motivated me even more for this season to win a state championship.”

Quiet and humble away from the sport, McBride’s persona changes when stepping on the mat and it serves him well.

“When he gets on the mat, he just turns into a bruiser,” Cedarcrest coach Mark Ward said. “… What Parker brings to the program is quiet confidence. Parker’s the first one to practice, the last one to leave. He’s that kind of kid.”

One challenge that sparked McBride was his grade and discipline struggles as a freshman, earning him a probation in his first season with Cedarcrest. The academic probation kept him from participating at state that season.

“I wasn’t motivated like I should have been coming into high school,” he said. “I realized I had to be motivated and dedicated. As a freshman, I was thinking that since I was wrestling since I was [age] six that automatically I would be doing good [in high school].

“But in my first tournament as a freshman, I just got destroyed, lost and didn’t place. So, throughout that year, I started to figure out that it’s a different game. The kids were just stronger than me, and then I weighed just 93 pounds and was wrestling at 106.”

That adversity and going 22-9 as a freshman sparked change in many ways for McBride, who is now 80-19 overall after opening this season 7-1.

“I had to build [body] mass and wrestle different,” he said. “I started to wrestle more in the summer with a coach and then did freestyle and Greco [Roman] during the summer, which helped me for my sophomore year.”

McBride has turned that commitment into results, going 27-6 and securing eighth at 113 at state as a sophomore and 34-3 for third at 113 at state as a junior. A state title is something his older brother, Bailey McBride, could not pull off as he took fourth at 113 in 2A as a junior for Cedarcrest before transferring to Cascade of Everett and sitting out as a senior.

“He could’ve won one or multiple state titles, but he went on the wrong path,” Parker said. “I’m trying to [win a state title] for him.”

McBride’s lone loss this season is to White River sophomore Max Wheeler by pin in 1:19 in the White River Classic on Dec. 3. Wheeler, ranked No. 1 in 2A at 120, took third place at 106 in 2A as a freshman and presents a formidable foe if McBride chooses to stay at 120 instead of moving down to 113.

“Either way, I’m still going to have to beat the top guy,” he said. “I might go down to 113. It depends on whether I feel I can wrestle to the best of my ability and also where other kids go.”

This is Ward’s third year as the Red Wolves’ coach and McBride definitely has earned his coach’s respect.

“As far as a high-school kid goes, he approaches it very professionally,” Ward said. “It’s business when he comes into the room. He’s usually pretty serious about it and works hard.”

McBride lost in last season’s state quarterfinals at 113 to eventual state runner-up Alex Vaca of Wapato. Vaca scored a pin in 5:33 in last year’s quarters and Vaca moved up to 126 this season, so they are not likely to meet this season at state.

After that, it was back to work again for McBride and it should show this season in the end.

“The difference in how you make an adjustment from eighth to third to first [at state] is what you do in the offseason,” Ward said. “It’s wrestling in the offseason and he did a lot of wrestling in the summer. He was freestyle state champ here in Washington.

“Then, he went on to Oklahoma and wrestled the national duals, and there you are seeing literally the best high school kids in the country. He had 18-19 matches there and that’s almost a full high-school season.”

Ward has been there to see his star wrestler’s progress and fully expects another big jump.

“The change from his sophomore to his junior year was pretty dramatic,” Ward said. “He’s made that same sort of leap to this year.”

Marquee matches upcoming

Auburn and Decatur – two teams with a recent history of state success – square off on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. at Decatur in a key NPSL 4A Olympic Division.

Sultan travels to Archbishop Murphy on Wednesday for a key matchup of Class 2A team in the Cascade Conference. The match begins at 6:45 p.m.

The Gut Check Challenge on Friday and Saturday features some of the top talent and teams from the state at Kitsap Pavilion. Action starts at 11 a.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Top targets

The Tahoma wrestling team starts at the top of the All-classification team rankings put out on Christmas by WashingtonWrestlingReport.net and editor Dave Gilbertson. The Class 4A Bears sit atop with 135 points, ahead of 4A Moses Lakes (76), 3A Bonney Lake (75) and 2A White River (70).

The lone local wrestler on top of the all-class individual rankings is Stanwood senior Mason Phillips (145).

Locals in the top five of their respective classes of the All-class ratings are: Tahoma sophomore Austin Michalski (No. 4 at 113), Cedarcrest senior Parker McBride (No. 4 at 120), Tahoma senior Jordan Martinez (No. 2 at 126), Tahoma senior Nick Whitehead (No. 3 at 138), Enumclaw junior Quinton Southcott (No. 5 at 138), Tahoma senior Ryden Fu (No. 5 at 145), Tahoma senior Justin Sipila (No. 2 at 152), Lake Stevens junior Malachi Lawrence (No. 2 at 170), Auburn junior Cole Wasburn (No. 3 at 182), Meadowdale senior Liam Ball (No. 4 at 182), Lindbergh senior Diego Gallegos (No. 5 at 182), Tahoma junior Kione Gill (No. 2 at 195), Kennedy Catholic junior Bowen McConville (No. 3 at 195) and Tahoma senior Dagen Kramer (No. 2 at 220).

Big performances

The lone local taking a title at the inaugural Hoquiam Grizzly Stocking Stuffer Invitational was Decatur’s Adriana Siva (170) on Dec. 22.

Edmonds-Woodway captured top team honors over Fife 178.5 points to 127 in the Brian Hill Invitational on Dec. 27 at Eastside Catholic. Lake Washington took third with 97 points.

The Rogers girls won its own invitational 199.5 points to 147 over Yelm on Dec. 27. The Rams brought home seven individual crowns en route to the team title. Federal Way was third at 117.

Everett won the team crown in The Rock Invitational at Vashon on Dec. 29 with 207 points, edging Sultan and its 195 total.

Orting emerged as team champions at the Doc Herren Invitational on Dec. 28 at Auburn High School. With 228.5 points, the Cardinals bested Curtis (220) and Bonney Lake (213). Orting took home four individual crowns. Puyallup senior Josh Franich, who won the 132-pound state title in 4A last season, won the 145 class with a hard-fought 2-0 win over Enumclaw’s Quinton Southcott, who was third at 138 in 3A last season.

Also at Doc Herren, Auburn junior Cole Wasburn took home the 182-pound title Auburn Mountainview senior Brahm Trujillo won 138. Two-time state champion Brandon Kaylor, who won 106 pounds in 3A the last two seasons, collected first in the 113 class at the Auburn event. Kent-Meridian senior Gerardo Suarez took the 132 final.

Union of Vancouver edged South Kitsap 203-198.5 to win the team title on Dec. 30 at Mountain View High School in Vancouver, Wash., in the Pac Coast Championships. Lake Stevens, ranked No. 10 in Class 4A by WashingtonWrestlingReport.net, took seventh with 133.5 points.

The lone local winning individual crowns was Lake Steven’s Jacob Bennet (106).

Preseason team and individual rankings

All classifications page on Washington Wrestling Report.

The high school results page on Washington Wrestling Report.

Also check out results on trackwrestling.com.