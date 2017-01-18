The two-time Metro League champ is ranked No. 2 in Class 3A at 126 pounds and he's looking for a state title before his career is over.

Domingo Gomez knows his son, Zachariah, would just as soon hang out at the beach and listen to Reggae music.

The Bishop Blanchet junior also would drink energy drinks nonstop if not for his commitment during the winter wrestling season to the Braves program, led by his father.

But for three months out of the year, Zachariah Gomez, puts his energy into being the best wrestler he can be. Gomez was burnt out on the sport and sat out his sixth, seventh and eighth grade seasons, before joining the Bishop Blanchet varsity as a freshman.

Gomez, who at one time admitted he didn’t really enjoy wrestling and all the weekend travel that went with it, has poured himself into making weight and getting better this winter. He is ranked No. 2 at 126 pounds in Class 3A by WashingtonWrestlingReport.com and owns a 111-11 career record and 97 pins in his Braves’ career.

“I started [wrestling] at a very young age in second grade, and ever since I just got better and better,” Zachariah Gomez said. “It’s kind of hard not to like something you are doing really good at. I figured out that I was pretty good at the sport, so I thought I should stick with it. My dad is the main reason I’m as good as I am.

“He got me going to all the tournaments when I was younger. Without him, I wouldn’t have been able to get as much mat time as I have.”

Zachariah Gomez, a Braves’ team captain, wants more and know he’s going to have to work harder to achieve more.

“I worked a little harder in freestyle in the offseason,” he said. “After the [2015-16] season, I focused on technique and I worked heavily on the moves I failed at during the season. That is what I lacking before, more technique.”

This season, Gomez is off to a 27-2 start with 23 pins. He is focused on making a run a state title in one of the next two seasons.

“I definitely had to rely a lot on my technique and just my will to win,” he said. “I mean I always felt like the smaller guy. I had to have that bigger drive to win and rely on my technique as opposed to my muscle against my opponent.

“I tried staying down at 120 all of last season. I had to cut [weight] every week to work down to 120.”

He’s achieved his success in unconventional fashion, forgoing the big offseason wrestling camps and intensive training.

“He’d rather be hanging out with his brother and sister in Hawaii, soaking up the rays and listening to Reggae [music],” said Domingo Gomez of Zachariah, who finished fifth at 120 pounds at Class 3A state as a sophomore. “I’m really proud of him, even though he doesn’t really like wrestling. Personally, he’s really calm and collected. He doesn’t like any kind of confrontation.”

The younger Gomez doesn’t like the limitations the sport puts on his diet, either.

“Eating healthy is the hardest part for him,” Domingo Gomez said of his son. “He’s not really as strong as some other wrestlers, so he’s technical. He hates losing, so he does work hard.”

During the offseason, Zachariah, saw his weight reach almost 140 pounds, so he had to lose some weight to get down to the 126-pound division this season. Most weeks, he says he gets up above 130 pounds and then must cut weight to make weigh-ins for tournaments and matches.

“I’m no fan of dieting or cutting weight in the slightest,” Zachariah Gomez said. “I find that a major hurdle every week trying to make weight. It’s tough. Every week, I have to cut [weight]. Otherwise, everything else comes easy.

“I eat a lot of oranges.”

His guilty pleasure is Monster Energy and Red Bull energy drinks and admits he could eat healthier.

“That’s something I’d really like to have when I’m cutting weight,” he said or energy drinks. “If I do well at a tournament, the next day I might treat myself to a little sugar like that.”

Oddly enough seeing his name on the No. 2 line for 126 pounds in Class 3A in the state rankings, lifted Gomez’s hopes that he could make a run for a state title.

“As the season progressed, another goal came up,” said the two-time Metro League champion. “I’m ranked second in state now, so the goal was to not only take second, but to go for the gold, to take first, this year. The rankings definitely played a role as a confidence booster to do better than I thought I could do.”

Gomez’s lone losses this season are to Vashon’s Luke Larson, ranked No. 3 at 126 in 1A, and Sunnyside’s Jose Campos, ranked No. 4 at 120 in 4A and a fifth-place state finisher at 106 in 4A last season.

Gomez fell to Campos 10-1 in the 126 title match at the Larry Brown Invitational on Dec. 10 and then was pinned by Larson in the 126 final at the Everett Classic on Jan. 7.

Being a captain and one of the Braves’ more experienced wrestlers with his father as coach has promoted more accountability in Gomez.

“Just as a captain, not just as a coach’s son, me and a handful of wrestlers are held to a higher expectation than the freshmen,” he said. “Things are expected. I feel stronger and more confident this year. I think it’s more of a [physical] maturity thing.”

To be tested in practice, Gomez wrestles against teammates weighing 138, 145 and 152 sometimes.

“I wrestle bigger guys and train with bigger guys and that helps me cut weight,” he said. “It makes guys in tournaments seem smaller than they really are.”

Marquee matches upcoming

Lake Stevens hosts Kamiak and Monroe on Thursday in a key Wesco 4A double dual, which is likely to decide the regular-season conference crown. The matches begin at 7 p.m. for three of the top teams in the conference.

Lakes High School hosts many locals at the End of the Day Tournament on Saturday, starting at 9 a.m.

Foss High School host many locals on Saturday in the Willie C. Stewart Invitational, beginning at 8 a.m.

Auburn High School travels to Enumclaw on Thursday in a key NPSL 4A Olympic Division match at 6 p.m.

Emerald Ridge High School hosts the Jaguar Tournament on Saturday with many local teams taking part. The tourney opens at 10 a.m.

Hazen High School is putting on the fifth annual Taking Down Pancreatic Cancer event on Saturday. The tournament will feature a dual format and entry is by donation. Bonney Lake, Decatur, Highline, Liberty of Issaquah, Oak Harbor, Skyline and Quincy will also take part. Doors open at 8 a.m. with opening ceremonies at 8:45 a.m.

Top targets

Three-time defending state champion Clai Quintanilla, ranked No. 1 at 132 pounds in 3A, owns a 14-0 record this season as of last week and is 124-9 in his North Central of Spokane career. The senior standout missed a week with college entrance exams and will miss another week while visiting Ohio State University. Quintanilla is looking to become the 14th boy in state history to be a four-time state champ.

Big performances

Issaquah won the boys team title at Saturday’s Jack Reynolds Tournament of Excellence at Mercer Island High School, putting up 185 points to outdistance Lakes 138.5. The Eagles took the top spot on the strength of four individual crowns from freshman Carson Tanner (106), junior Kaleb Solusod (160) and seniors Dean Pearson (182) and Tobin Lewis (195). Gomez of Bishop Blanchet won the 126-pound class with a technical fall and a pin in the title match. Other Metro League titlists, in addition to Gomez, were teammate Beau Wiebe (120) and Nathan Hale’s Dominic Damon (138) and Jason Moore (152).

Federal Way topped the girls team standings at Saturday’s Jack Reynolds Tournament of Excellence at Mercer Island High School, piling up 166 points to take top honors over Lakes (129). Eagles wrestlers went 18-1 with 16 points and one technical fall and brought home eight individual titles. FW got titles from Amanda Henderson (105), Anabella Garcia (110), Anajilia Sumandig (115), Edith Garcia (125), Kimberly Lopez (155), Marlin Gonzalez (170), Talaitupu Lologo (190) and Mariah Stewart (235).

Bethel won the boys title on Saturday at the Marysville-Pilchuck Premier tournament, scoring 229.5 to outfinish host M-P’s total of 192.5. Kentwood was third with 177, Decatur fourth with 148.5, Glacier Peak fifth with 130 and O’Dea sixth with 87. Kentwood had three individual title-winners in Andy Sandhu (126), Stephen Watson (160) and Blake Capperauld (182).

Sultan took top honors in the boys standings in Saturday’s first Lads and Lassies Invitational at Fife High School. The Turks scored 193 points to Tahoma’s 175. Yelm won the girls team race with 244 to Rogers of Puyallup’s 144. The Turks won five individual crowns – Jakob Weaver (152), Jamell Carroll (170), Anthony Hall (182), Tanner Belcher (195) and Morgan Yates (220).

Moses Lake won the boys team title in Saturday’s 40th MatMan Classic at Central Kitsap High School, edging Orting 176-163.5. Lake Stevens was fifth with 110.5, Enumclaw seventh with 93 and Arlington eighth with 90.5. Enumclaw’s Quinton Southcott won the 138-pound class and Lake Stevens’ Malachi Lawrence took 182 were the lone locals to win individual titles.

Redmond won both the boys and girls team titles on Saturday at the Highline Tournament in Burien.