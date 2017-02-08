After learning the hard way early in his career, the state contender has his anger under control and it's helped him to an undefeated season heading into regionals.

Cole Washburn admitted he once wrestled just plain angry. It only got him so far.

The Auburn High School junior now tries to channel that anger in the right places and it appears it’s driving him in the direction of a state title at 182 pounds in Class 4A.

Anger cost Washburn a state berth as a freshman when it got the best of him and he body-slammed Keegan Dorsey of Bonney Lake in the regional consolation semifinals on Feb. 14, 2014. The anger-filled slam earned Washburn a disqualification and he settled for fifth at regionals, one spot from state.

A more mature version of Washburn, who took third at 170 pounds in Class 3A last season, is churning out dominant victory after dominant victory and will take a perfect 33-0 record with 27 pins into Saturday’s Class 4A Region I tournament at Todd Beamer High School.

The physical tools have always been there, but mentally Washburn has really sharpened his approach.

“When I was a freshman, I used to just wrestle angry all of the time,” Washburn said. “Wrestling that kid [Dorsey], something about that match made me mad. Wrestling mad, I really didn’t do much with my technique. My sophomore year, I changed that and I stayed more calm.

“I still had a little anger in me so once I made it to state, I could use that. I just wrestled calm and I wrestled slow. I was just winning by one point, but I was keeping my cool.”

Washburn finished 37-3 as a sophomore, but he gained confidence in nearly beating eventual 170-pound state champion Ruben Crew of Arlington. Washburn led 4-3, but lost on a two-point reversal with 20 seconds showing.

“This year, I’ve been staying calm and just waiting for the right moments to attack,” Washburn said. “I’ve just been using my strengths.”

Washburn said fatigue was a factor against Crew, but also his off-the-cuff freelancing style might have cost him more.

“I was tired,” he said. “I do weird moves. But sometimes when I’m doing it, because of my style, the refs won’t think I’m in control, but I am. In that match at one moment, I had control and a near-fall, but the ref wouldn’t call it and another time I had his legs and he backed out of it.

“I kind of felt like I was cheated out of it, but it was a good match.”

Auburn coach Dennis Herren likes the fact that Washburn gave his body a break from wrestling to compete in baseball last spring and football in the fall.

“Out of the last three state champions we’ve had at Auburn, all have been multi-sport athletes,” Herren said of Washburn, who led the football team in tackles from his linebacker position. “So Cole, to become a greater competitor, he played baseball last year and then football. There’s such a call to specialize for kids, but what I’m seeing is these kids who use different muscle groups, don’t wear out certain parts of their body.

“Then, when they move back into a sport like wrestling, there kind of have a renewal.”

The Trojans’ unbeaten wrestler most likely will contend at state with Mead’s Trevor Senn, who is ranked No. 1 at 182 in Class 4A and all classifications by WashingtonWrestlingReport.net. Washburn checks in at No. 2 in Class 4A and the all-classification rankings.

Washburn rarely pays attention to the credentials of who he wrestles and just worries about himself.

“I don’t really know anything about my opponents,” he said. “I don’t really look into it. I just go in and wrestle whoever. I feel like that is the best way of doing it, so that way you don’t psych yourself out.

“If I’m considered No. 2, then I get to show that I am good enough to be a state champ.”

Senn will be a tough opponent should Washburn face him at state. Senn took third at 170 pounds in Class 4A last season, falling to eventual four-time state champion Michael Soler of Lake Stevens 4-0 in a state quarterfinal match.

All the talk doesn’t matter to Washburn. What goes down on the mat matters most.

“Cole is special because he never looks at the rankings,” Herren said. “He doesn’t care who he’s going to wrestle. It’s Cole versus himself. He’s got a really tuned-up mental game.

“He’s very good at raising his level to the challenge in front of him. He respects every opponent the same way.”

Washburn describes his style as “unorthodox.”

“I don’t really see anyone else do what I do, and my coaches always say that,” he said. “They say I make up my own moves. I just change basic moves into my own type of wrestling style. I just adapt and I feel like nobody is really ready for that.

“It seems like everyone is expecting one thing, but then it’s totally different. Sometimes stuff just randomly happens and I scramble and I just feel where to go. I don’t like to just be basic.”

Herren likens Washburn’s style to that of mad scientist, pouring some experimental twists and turns.

“He’s an inventor,” Herren said. “He has a chance to be a Division I recruit, because he’s an inventor. There’s people on the [wWashingtonWrestlingReport] message board who are writing things like, ‘If there’s one guy you want to watch in the state, this kid [Washburn] is really fun to watch.’

“I see him mixing in some mixed martial arts stuff that’s legal. That’s why I think he’s got a top end that isn’t even touched yet.”

Washburn’s toughest match of the season came against Lindbergh senior Diego Gallegos, who won a state title at 182 in Class 2A last season. That 3-2 win came in the 182-pound final of Auburn’s own Doc Herren Invitational on Dec. 30.

“I wasn’t feeling so good in that match and still beat him,” he said. “If I feel really good [at state], it’s going to be a pretty fun time.”

Regionals this weekend

Here are the Class 4A regional tournament listings for Friday and Saturday:

Region I tournament at Beamer High School (4A NPSL Olympic Division, WesCo 4A).

Region II tournament at Skyline High School (4A NPSL Cascade Division, KingCo 4A).

Region III tournament at Curtis High School (SPSL 4A, Big 9 Conference).

Region IV tournament at Richland High School (Greater St. Helen’s League, Greater Spokane League, Mid-Columbia Conference).

Here are the Class 3A regional tournament listings:

Region I tournament at Chief Sealth High School (Metro League/Northwest League).

Region II tournament at Bonney Lake High School (South Sound Conference 3A/Pierce County League).

Region III tournament at Everett High School (WesCo 3A North Division/WesCo 3A South Division/Mid-Columbia Conference 3A).

Region IV tournament at Juanita High School (Greater St. Helen’s League/KingCo 3A/Greater Spokane League).

Here are the Class 2A regional tournament listings:

Region I tournament at Ridgefield High School (Cascade Conference/WesCo 2A/Evergreen League/Greater St. Helen’s League 2A).

Region II tournament at Blaine High School (Northwest Conference 2A/KingCo 2A/Olympic League 2A).

Region III tournament at Fife High School (SPSL 2A Mountain Division/SPSL 2A Sound Division).

Region IV tournament at Ellensburg High School (Central Washington Athletic Conference/Greater Northern League).

Here are the Class 1A regional tournament listings:

Region I tournament at Hoquiam High School (Nisqually League/Olympic League/Evergreen League).

Region II tournament at Highland High School (SCAC W/Cascade Conference/Northwest Conference).

Region III tournament at Royal High School (SCAC E/Trico).

Region IV tournament at Omak High School (Caribou Trail League/NEA).

Here are the Class 1B/2B regional tournament listings:

Region I tournament at Adna High School.

Region II tournament at Tonasket High School.

Region III tournament at Northwest Christian (Spokane) High School.

Region IV tournament (No tournament).

Here are the girls regional tournament listings:

Region I tournament at Sedro-Woolley High School.

Region II tournament at Decatur High School.

Region III tournament at Aberdeen High School.

Region IV tournament at Wahluke High School.