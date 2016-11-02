With several Top-1o matchups last week, there was plenty of movement up and down the polls this week.

The Associated Press state football poll, voted upon by a panel of sports media across the state, saw a few moves Wednesday.

In Class 4A, Sumner moved up a spot to No. 2, knocking Richland down a peg. Todd Beamer debuted in the Top 10, replacing Monroe, which lost to Lake Stevens last week.

In Class 3A, Kamiakin moved to up to No. 4 as Peninsula tumbled from fourth to eighth after losing to Timberline, which debuted at No. 10 this week. Lincoln fell from the rankings.

In Class 2A, Lynden moved up to fourth after River Ridge, which lost to Franklin Pierce last week, fell to seventh.