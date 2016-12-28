Boys basketball:

Garfield 74, West Linn (OR) 72

Jaylen Nowell scored 32 and J’Raan Brooks had 27 as Garfield fended off West Linn in the quarterfinal of the Les Schwab Invitational in Hillsboro, Ore. The Bulldogs will face Metro League rival Nathan Hale in the semifinal, with the winner likely facing Maxprep.com’s No. 1 nationally-ranked Sierra Canyon in the final. Gonzaga from Washington D.C. is the other semifinalist.

Nathan Hale 85, Clackamas (OR) 75

Michael Porter Jr. was two assists away from a triple-double with 30 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in a quarterfinal win over Clackamas in the Les Schwab Invitational. Hale will play Garfield on Thursday night for the right to play the winner of Gonzaga Prep and Maxprep.com’s No. 1 nationally-ranked Sierra Canyon. Hale won the game without a single point from its bench.

The Metro League titans will play at 9 p.m. at Liberty High School in Hillsboro, Ore.

Ballard 79, Lambrick Park 56

Valentin Boyanov was more than the difference with his 27 points north of the border against British Columbian foe Lambrick Park.

Cascade Christian 60, Rogers 55

Dylan Cooley, Leighton Lanier and Corbin Nohr all scored double figures as Cascade Christian downed their 4A neighbors at Kennedy Catholic High School.

Puyallup 101, Burnaby South 76

A record setting quarterback on the gridiron, Jacob Holcomb has the scoring touch on the hardwood as well. He was one of three 20-plus point scorers, along with Landon Neff and Brennan Winter as Puyallup eclipsed 100 points in an international victory.

Seattle Academy 66, Auburn Mountainview 50

Marcus Austin scored 23 as Seattle Academy took down the 4A competitors from the NPSL.

Girls basketball:

Nathan Hale 56, Lindberg 51

Herani Kalia put in 30 points for Nathan Hale, helping the Metro League school survive in overtime in a nonleague road win over Lindbergh.

Stadium 37, Decatur 23

Vanessa Higgins single-handedly outscored Decatur with 25 points in the nonleague win.

