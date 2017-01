Boys Basketball

Federal Way 69, Ferndale 36

The Eagles recorded their 60th win in a row, breaking the Washington 4A state record for most consecutive wins. The previous record, 59 wins, was held by Ferris.

Girls Basketball:

Glacier Peak 62, Cascade 14

The Grizzlies’ defense held the Bruins to just 14 points in the game. The Grizzlies remain undefeated in Wesco 4A, improving their conference record to 8-0.

Everett 43, Marysville-Pilchuck 39

In a close contest with several lead changes, the Seagulls edged out the Tomahawks to earn their first conference win of the season. Everett’s Kate Pohland scored a game high 17 points.

Charles Wright Academy 37, Steilacoom 35

Grace Hanly scored a game high 14 points in a close win for the Tarriers over the Sentinels.

Wrestling:

Todd Beamer 65, Federal Way 12

106 Jennings, Tiler (Todd Beamer) defeated Forfeit (Federal Way) === {Forfeit} (Score: 6-0)

113 Wright, Trivon (Todd Beamer) defeated Forfeit (Federal Way) === {Forfeit} (Score: 12-0)

120 Agustin, Jacob (Todd Beamer) defeated Victor, Zach (Federal Way) === {Fall 1:00} (Score:

18-0)

126 Alvarado, Kevin (Todd Beamer) defeated Proctor, Michael (Federal Way) === {Fall 1:34}

(Score: 24-0)

132 Madera, Bo (Federal Way) defeated Russell, Kyle (Todd Beamer) === {Fall 6:52} (Score:

24-6)

138 Yarbrough, Avonte (Todd Beamer) defeated Forfeit (Federal Way) === {Forfeit} (Score:

30-6)

145 Swope, Zion (Todd Beamer) defeated Forfeit (Federal Way) === {Forfeit} (Score: 36-6)

152 Fedor, Quinten (Todd Beamer) defeated Arroyo, Antonio (Federal Way) === {Tech Fall

18-1} (Score: 41-6)

160 Bloedsoe, Amonee (Todd Beamer) defeated Eubanks, Marcus (Federal Way) === {Dec 8 –

1} (Score: 44-6)

170 Guadarrama, Evan (Todd Beamer) defeated Forfeit (Federal Way) === {Forfeit} (Score:

50-6)

182 Pulido, Wesley (Todd Beamer) defeated Forfeit (Federal Way) === {Forfeit} (Score: 56-6)

195 Aquino, Johnlee (Todd Beamer) defeated Forfeit (Federal Way) === {Forfeit} (Score: 62-6)

220 Mcgruder, Jared (Federal Way) defeated Bangoura, Tibou (Todd Beamer) === {Fall 5:15}

(Score: 62-12)

285 Defog, Julius (Todd Beamer) defeated Tuiletufuga, Elijah (Federal Way) === {Dec 8 – 6}

(Score: 65-12)

Final Score: 65 – 12

Curtis 56, Bellarmine Prep 12

106 Jonah Abrejera (CURTIS) OVER Forfeit

113 Maka Yakapin (CURTIS) OVER Colin Ries Tech Fall 17-2

120 RYAN WHEELER (CURTIS) OVER RUDY STINOUICH FALL 1:36

126 NATHAN HIATT(CURTIS) FORFEIT

132 PATRICK WHEELER (CURTIS) OVER NATHAM ROOS FALL 1:12

138 SATONEL PAYNE (BELL) OVER ETHAN JANSON FALL :43

145 BREDAN KESLING(CURTIS) OVER PETER CARNELL FALL :53

152 DEVIN NEAL (CURTIS) OVER DANIEL LADENAURA 3-2

160 TIM JENSEN(BELL) OVER BAYLEE TRAN INJ DEF

170 KETNER FIELDS(CURTIS) FORFEIT

182 ALEX STUART (CURTIS) FOREIT

195 JAY ROBERTS (CURTIS) OVER STUART KRUMINMS TECH FALL 17-1

220 LUKE PURCELLA (CURTIS) OVER NICHOLAS BROWN FALL 1:02

HWY CALHOUN HELMBERGERC(CURTIS) OVER DANIEL SOUTHARD FALL 3:58

Curtis 64, Rogers 9

106 CAYDEN JORDAN (ROG) OVER Jonah Abrejera (CURTIS) 2-1

113 Maka Yakapin (CURTIS) OVER ISAIAH CALVO TECH FALL 20-3

120 RYAN WHEELER (CURTIS) OVER NATHANAEL ATKINS FALL 2:34

126 NATHAN HIATT(CURTIS) OVER LENNOX ANDERSON FALL 1:54

132 PATRICK WHEELER (CURTIS) OVER SHAINE ARZBERNGER FALL 1:40

138 DYLAN ABEL (ROG) OVER ETHAN JANSON FALL 3:29

145 BREDAN KESLING(CURTIS) OVER FRANKIE ALOISE FALL 1:24

152 DEVIN NEAL (CURTIS) OVER DEVYN GREENFIELD FALL 1:41

160 BAYLEE TRAN (CURTIS) OVER ALAN ESTRADA FALL 3:08

170 KETNER FIELDS(CURTIS) OVER KYLE BLAIR TECH FALL 15-0

182 ALEX STUART (CURTIS) OVER DYLAN SANDERS FALL 1:26

195 JAY ROBERTS (CURTIS) OVER CAMERON KOPACZ FALL 3:26

220 LUKE PURCELLA (CURTIS) OVER TRE KILLINGS 4-2 OVERTIME

HWY CALHOUN HELMBERGERC(CURTIS) OVER MICHAEL FIFITA 2-0