Courteney Carr (35 assists, 17 digs) had a monster game for Mount Si as they beat Inglemoor on Wednesday

Volleyball:

Mount Si 3, Inglemoor 1

Courteney Carr (35 assists, 17 digs) had a monster game as- Mount Si beat Inglemoor on Wednesday. Cameron Kendall added 32 digs on defense to go along with Sophie Click’s 17 kilss and three service aces.

Federal Way 3, Thomas Jefferson 0

Talaitutu Lologo (12 kills, 11 digs) and Maki Bispham (22 assists, three service aces) led a well-balanced Federal Way attack past Thomas Jefferson. Jurni Atanoa (nine kills, 17 digs) also made her mark on the match.

Auburn 3, Todd Beamer 1

Celine Liulanaga has 30 assists and five digs to lead Todd Beamer to victory. Renee Tiumalu had a strong defensive game for Auburn, tallying 27 digs, while Ashleigh Post dished out 27 assists on offense in the loss.

For full results, click here.

Girls Soccer:

Northwest School 6, Bush Academy 0

Vera Panescu-Reich scored a pair of goals and dished out an assist during the Northwest School’s dismantling of Bush Academy on Wednesday. Lia Christianson (two goals) and Sonya Morris (one goal, one assist) also made their way onto the score sheet while Nina Alworth earned the shutout in goal.

For full results, click here.

Boys Tennis:

Puyallup (P) 5, Rogers (R) 0

Singles: Andrew Flury (P) beat Justin Cabanos (R) 6-0, 6-1; Brennon McCoy (P) beat Jordan Nguyen (R) 6-1, 6-2. Doubles: Near/Zylstra (P) beat Goelzer/Goebels (R) 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-1; Schenk/Williams (P) beat Kowalchuk/Nygard (R) 6-3, 6-2; Lowney/McDonald (P) beat Matekel/Posey 6-1, 6-4.

Sumner (S) 5, South Kitsap (SK) 0

Singles: Zaylan Jacobsen (S) beat Gabe Ross (SK) 6-1, 6-0; Gabe Smith (S) beat Logan Anchick (SK) 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Exthernkamp/Kurz (S) beat Watson/Sauby (SK) 7-5, 3-6, 6-4; Josten/Manchik (S) beat Hutchison/Sherman (SK) 3-6, 6-2, 7-5; Raines/Korbuszewski (S) beat Musselman/Riehl (SK) 6-1, 5-7, 6-3.

Boys Golf:

Bainbridge 135 points, Roosevelt 131 points

NPSL Olympic Division Tournament:

Enumclaw wins (Played at Auburn Golf Course, Par 35)

Top team finishes: Enumclaw 233 strokes; Auburn Riverside 241; Auburn Mountainview 243; Todd Beamer 246; Thomas Jefferson 264; Decatur 267; Federal Way 278; Auburn 293.

Girls Golf:

Holy Names 83 points, West Seattle 37 points

Top scorers: Lauren Eagan (HN) 31 points; Grace Vizzare (HN) 21; Berit Syltebo (WS) 17; Joanna Noffsinger (HN) 16.

Boys Water Polo:

Bainbridge 16, South Kitsap 1

Top scorers: Jack Kapel (B) 3; Sam Kapel (B) 3; Jared Hummel (B) 2.