Volleyball:

Mariner 3, Cascade 1

Corinne Davis directed the Marauders’ attack on Wednesday, supplying 42 assists while Jenny Caywood (13 kills) and Hayley Muir (11 kills) earned the points. Jaleena Valle notched six aces and 22 digs in the process. Michelle Dmitruk had nine kills and 10 aces in the loss for the Bruins.

Lake Stevens 3, Glacier Peak 1

Gabby Gunterman (22 kills and a pair of aces) teamed well with Melissa Stevens (21 assists) as the Vikings beat the Grizzlies. Lilly Eason added nine kills, five aces, and 20 assists herself. Cierra Pratt totaled 34 assists and 10 digs in the losing effort.

Bear Creek 3, Bush 0

In a game where no set was decided by more than two points, the Bears were able to grind out the victory. Molly Anderson was all over the place, recording three aces, 11 digs, two kills, and a team-high 17 assists. Camille Decker also contributed six digs and 15 kills.

Girls Soccer:

Boy’s Tennis:

Charles Wright Academy (CW) 5, Fife (F) 0

Singles: Raghav Agrawal (CW) beat Trey Crossen (F) 6-0, 6-0; Dylan Sam (CW) beat Grant Cox (F) 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Jorgenson/Wibowo (CW) beat Anderson/Schelbert (F) 6-2, 7-5; Harrington/Jorgenson (CW0 beat Nelson/Rocemura (F) 6-4, 6-4; Lee/Opitz (CW) beat Arfeworks/Paik (F) 6-0, 6-1.

Everett (E) 5, Oak Harbor (O) 2

Singles: Jackson Wezeman (O) beat Ryan Burt (E) 4-6, 6-2, 6-0; Jacob Rotert (E) beat Jordan Park (O) 6-2, 6-1; JJ Mitchell (O) beat Eyler Anderson (E) 6-1, 6-2; Andrew Olson (E) beat Sidney Thomas (O) 6-2, 6-0. Doubles: Pignataro/Peterson (E) beat Bird/Kolden (O) 6-0, 6-1; Pignataro/Waddel (E) beat Schermerhorn/Cone (O) 6-1, 6-0; Murphy/Finley (E) beat Mene/Erickson (O) 6-0, 6-2.

Mercer Island (M) 7, Sammammish (S) 0

Singles: Chris Elliot (M) beat Sam Koi (S) 6-0, 6-0; Christian Anderson (M) beat Ryan Lank (S) 6-0, 6-0; Zach Chew (M) beat Alistair Jones (S) 6-0, 6-0; Alex Kaelin (M) beat Ryan Ching (S) 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Tang/Chen (M) beat Furstman/Inoue (S) 6-0, 6-1; Boksem/Schmidt-Warneke (M) beat Balsan/Newson (S) 6-0, 6-0; Kaelin/Hixon (M) beat Grimstad/Cowin (S) 6-1, 6-0.

Auburn (A) 5, Federal Way (FW) 0

Singles: Troy Preshun (A) beat Philip Blake 6-1, 6-2; Auburn won by forfeit. Doubles: Ruffin/Thornquist (A) beat Singh/Ha (FW) 6-1, 6-1; Federal Way forfeited the last two doubles sets.

Jackson (J) 7, Mariner (M) 0

Singles: Anuj Vimawala (J) beat Prachatorn Joemjumroon (M) 6-0, 6-1; Andrew Hyun (J) beat William Castro (M) 6-0, 6-2; Armaan Sharma (J) beat Andrew Pham (M) 6-1, 6-0; Taylor Spring (J) beat Parker Horne (M) 6-0, 6-2. Doubles: Kim/Chu (J) beat Vo/Gorospe (M) 6-1, 6-0; Sohn/Lee (J) beat Dao/Kim (M) 6-0, 6-0; Kim/Wang (J) beat Phea/Douglas (M) 6-0, 6-0.

Auburn Riverside (AR) 3, Thomas Jefferson (TJ) 2

Singles: Colby Tong (AR) beat Martin Lim (TJ) 6-1, 6-0; Kyle Mann (TJ) beat Reese Ramirez (AR) 6-0, 6-3. Doubles: Miller/Airis (AR) beat Arnold/Argyle (TJ) 2-6, 6-2, 6-3; Butler/Park (AR) beat Poore/Kim (TJ) 7-5, 6-4; Park/Bigquist (TJ) beat Tu/Shinn (AR) 6-1, 7-6 (1).

Stanwood (S) 6, Marysville-Getchell (MG) 1

Singles: Steve Sanders (S) beat James Madamba (MG) 6-0, 6-0; Nathaniel Haskin (S) beat Nolan Lechner (MG) 6-2, 6-1; Zach Heacock (S) beat Joshua Angolo (MG) 6-0, 6-0; Eben Heacock (MG) beat Trevor Simpson (S) 7-6 (6), 3-6, 10-8. Doubles: Nguyen/Midthun (S) beat Snyder/Villavigengo (MG) 6-2, 3-6, 6-3; Tiffany/Morsk (S) beat Kiesz/Gray (MG) 6-4, 6-3; Austin/Andelin (S) beat Delap/Brennan (MG) 6-3, 6-1.

Enumclaw (E) 4, Decatur (D) 1

Singles: Derek Thomson (E) beat Tae Hyang (D) 6-2, 7-5; Jacob Buchanan (D) beat Kyle Dunning (E) 6-2, 6-2. Doubles: Miller/Herbst (E) beat Buchan/Raj (D) 2-6, 6-2, 6-3; Rosenthal/Tandecki (E) beat Bakan/Cho (D) 6-4, 6-0; Dickerson/Bozich (E) beat Day/Cho (D) 6-0, 6-2.

Shorewood (S) 5, Bothell (B) 2

Singles: Gunnar Thorstenson (S) beat Andrew Schueler (B) 6-0, 4-6, 6-2; Joe Yamauchi (B) beat Jack Bong (S) 6-3, 6-4; Andrew Counter (S) beat Dylan Kato (B) 7-6 (7-1), 1-6, 7-5; Aditya Iyer (B) beat Steven Lin (S) 7-5, 4-6, 6-2. Doubles: Smith/Jang (S) beat Liu/Chandra (B) 6-3, 6-1; Stensrud/Yu (S) beat Lew/Paremba (B) 6-2, 6-4; Gettman/McMillan (S) beat Jones/Melse (B) 6-0, 6-4.

Todd Beamer (TB) 4, Auburn Mountainview (AM) 1

Singles: Jake Kim (TB) beat Roman Abeyta (AM) 6-1, 6-0; Tae San Nguyen (TB) beat Daniel Maijo (AM) 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Lee/Jex (TB) beat Weeldryer/Hall (AM) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3; Portmann/Harris (AM) beat Stafford/Guaderrama (TB) 6-1, 6-3; Kang/Chang (TB) beat Stromberg/Piesch (AM) 7-6 (7-3), 6-4.

Boys Water Polo:

Curtis (C) 19, Emerald Ridge (ER) 3

Top goal scorers: Sam Abbott (C) 7; Abhi Larson (C) 3; Alex Wu (C) 2.

Cross Country:

