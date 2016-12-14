Eastside Catholic coach steps down

Eastside Catholic soccer coach Scott Brayton tendered his resignation Wednesday, citing growing business obligations as the reason for his decision. Brayton became head coach of the boys soccer team in 2002, also taking the reigns of the girls squad in 2007. In his 15 years as coach, Brayton coached 38 players who went on to play collegiate soccer.

Brayton coached almost 400 games in his career, and was named 2011 Seattle Times and WIAA 3A coach of the year after the Eastside Catholic girls finished third in state.

“We thank Scott for his years of service and dedication to our student athletes,” Eastside Catholic Athletic Director Jeremy Thielbahr said. “His success on the field was mirrored with deep and everlasting relationships developed off the field. He will always be a Crusader and will be missed.”

Boys Basketball

Federal Way 78, Arlington 50

A long stretch of dominance continues with no end in sight, as the Federal Way Eagles won their 50th consecutive game, beating Arlington by 28 points. Four players scored in double digits for Federal Way, led by Malcolm Cola with 22 points. The Eagles sit atop their division with a 4-0 record, and have not lost a game since the 2014-2015 season.

Centralia 80, White River 75

This game was a high scoring battle until the finish. Centralia scored 22 points in the first quarter, and White River kept pace, with 18 points of their own. Hodges Bailey had a huge day, scoring 39 points to lead Centralia to victory. The Tigers held a 2 point halftime lead at 38-36. In the second half, Centralia’s offense took off, putting up 22 points in the third quarter. White River scored 28 points in the fourth, but couldn’t quite pull off the comeback, losing by only five points.

For full results, click here

Girls Basketball

Stadium 46, Spanaway Lake 32

Vanessa Higgins scored 25 points, and the Tigers scored 30 points in the second half to improve their record to 2-4 on the season. Spanaway Lake went into halftime with a slim four point lead, but scored only four points in the third quarter to fall behind for good. With the loss, Spanaway Lake fell to 1-4.

Eastlake 61, Mount Si 43

With 18 points in the third and 19 points in the fourth, Eastlake cemented a solid win over Mount Si. Eastlake got two solid performances from their starting lineup. Keeli Burton scored 20 points and Gina Marxen put up 18, and the Wildcat’s defense had no answer for Eastlake’s lineup.

For full results, click here

Boys Wrestling

Enumclaw 54 Beamer 22