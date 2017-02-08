Boys Basketball
Chief Sealth 75, Roosevelt 63
The Seahawks took an early lead and never looked back. Chief Sealth led the Rough Riders 39-31 at halftime, and cruised their way to a 12-point victory, thanks to a steady performance from up and down the lineup. Isaiah Hart led the way with 18 points for the Seahawks. Four players scored in double digits, as the team advanced to the district qualifying semifinals, where they will play Bainbridge on Thursday at Garfield High School.
Franklin 66, Ingraham 62
A close contest was decided on the otherworldy shooting of one player, Franklin junior Marquan Williams. Williams scored 32 points to push the Quakers to the win. At halftime, the teams were only apart by a single point, as the Rams led 30-29. But 22 points from Franklin’s offense in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference, and Franklin advanced to the district qualifying semifinals. They will play Ballard on Thursday at 5:45 for a spot in the finals.
Girls Basketball
Edmonds Woodway 53, Marysville-Getchell 48
Edmonds- Woodway concluded their regular season schedule with a fourth quarter comeback victory, as they stormed back from a 6-point halftime deficit to beat the Chargers. The Warriors offense had a strong second second half, outscoring Marysville-Getchell 37-25. The 22 point fourth quarter cemented the victory for the Warriors, who will play Shorewood on Feb. 10 in the first round of the state 3A tournaments.
Kentwood 53, Emerald Ridge 50
The Conks built an early lead, and then lost their mojo in the fourth quarter, nearly handing a victory to the Jaguars. At halftime, Kentwood led 37-25, and the game looked pretty set in their favor. Both teams put up 6 points in the third quarter, to give the Conks a 43-31 lead heading into the final frame. But the Jags wouldn’t die easy, outscoring Kentwood 17-5 in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime. In the fifth frame, Kentwood recovered, scoring five points to win the game. The Conks will play Auburn Riverside on Thursday in the 4A West Central tournament.
Gymnastics
NPSL 4A Qualifiers by stpreps on Scribd
NPSL 4A Results by stpreps on Scribd
Bowling
2017 NPSL Bowling All League Selections by stpreps on Scribd
