Girls Basketball

Lynnwood 57, Marysville-Getchell 47

Kelsey Rogers scored 22 points, leading the Royals to an conference win over the Chargers. With the win, the Royals remained undefeated, at 10-0 in conference play. Madeline Grandbois had a solid game for Marysville-Getchell in their losing effort, collecting a double-double by scoring 14 points with 20 rebounds for a double-double.

Redmond 62, Juanita 48

Redmond’s offense played like a see-saw on Wednesday night, scoring eight points in the first quarter, 21 points in the second, 10 points in the third, finishing the game with a 23 points in the final frame. Though the score went back and forth, Redmond’s steady offense kept them in the drivers seat. Four Redmond players scored in double-digits, compared to only one player for the Rebels. Redmond is now 7-4 in league play.

Boys Basketball

Clover Park 77, Fife 72

The Warriors got off to a fast start, taking a 16-4 lead at the end of the first quarter. The rest of the game was a bit more competitive, as Fife followed up their poor start with a 21 point second quarter, rolling into halftime, having cut the deficit to 8 points. In the second half, the Trojans offense continued to click. At the end of the third quarter, Fife had cut the lead to 4 points. At this point, Clover Park took off, outscoring Fife 25-24 in the final frame, to win the game. Davien Harris-Williams scored 32 points, paving the way for the Clover Park victory.

