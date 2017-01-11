Boys Basketball

Lindbergh 65, Fife 44

Jalen Green made his presence felt all over the floor, turning in yet another strong performance to lead the Eagles to a 21-point victory. Green scored 19 points, while collecting 14 rebounds and 5 blocks, Green has been on fire from the floor over the past three games, putting up 26, 18 and 19 points respectively. Lindbergh is now 9-5 on the season, good for second place in the SPSL 2A standings.

Clover Park 84, Tyee 80

Sometimes a heroic performance is not quite enough to lift a team to a victory, and such was the case Wednesday night, as senior Austin Wiebe put up 35 points for the Totems in an 84-80 overtime loss. Clover Park overcome Wiebe’s performance through some late clutch shooting from juniors Anthony Grassi and Davien Harris Williams. Late in the fourth quarter, Grassi and Williams hit the key shots to send the game into overtime, tied at 71. In overtime, Clover Park pulled away with 13 points to sealthe win.

Girls Basketball

West Seattle 56, Bainbridge 50

West Seattle showed their resolve in Wednesday’s contest, coming back from a five-point halftime deficit to beat Bainbridge, strengthening their grip on first place in the Sound division. Jasmine Gayles scored 18 points while Grace Sarver put up, leading the Wildcats to a dominating 38-point second half, en-route to their fourth straight victory.

Lakeside 49, Rainier Beach 47

A couple of big performances from the Lakeside offense led to an upset victory over the first place Vikings. Kallin Spiller led the Lions in scoring with 20 points to go along with 19 rebounds, four assists and five blocks. Kelly Keene was close behind, putting up 16 points, with six rebounds, seven assists, and five steals.

Shorewood 45, Stanwood 37

In an upset victory, Shorewood stunned No. 2 Stanwood with a fourth quarter rally that handed the Spartans their first loss of the season.With the win, Shorewood moves into a tie with the Spartans atop the 3A standings.

Wrestling

Todd Beamer vs Auburn High School

Dual Meet Summary

106 Fassse, Aaron (Auburn High School) defeated Jennings, Tiler (Todd Beamer) === {Fall

3:32} (Score: 0-6)

113 Aplin, Jake (Auburn High School) defeated Wright, Trivon (Todd Beamer) === {Fall 2:06}

(Score: 0-12)

120 Agustin, Jacob (Todd Beamer) defeated Oliver, Gage (Auburn High School) === {Fall 3:38}

(Score: 6-12)

126 Russell, Kyle (Todd Beamer) defeated Sena, Gabe (Auburn High School) === {Fall 1:59}

(Score: 12-12)

132 Garcia, Henry (Auburn High School) defeated Alvarado, Kevin (Todd Beamer) === {Dec 5 –

4} (Score: 12-15)

138 Yarbrough, Avonte (Todd Beamer) defeated Carr, Antoinne (Auburn High School) === {Dec

9 – 8} (Score: 15-15)

145 Bloedsoe, Amonee (Todd Beamer) defeated Hutcherson, Nick (Auburn High School) ===

{Fall 5:04} (Score: 21-15)

152 Nyugen, Dennis (Auburn High School) defeated Park, Ben (Todd Beamer) === {Fall 3:13}

(Score: 21-21)

160 Penderson, Bailey (Auburn High School) defeated Fedor, Quinten (Todd Beamer) === {Dec

8 – 4} (Score: 21-24)

170 Lafontaine, Joshua (Auburn High School) defeated Guadarrama, Evan (Todd Beamer) ===

{Fall 4:28} (Score: 21-30)

182 Washburn, Cole (Auburn High School) defeated Pulido, Wesley (Todd Beamer) === {Fall

6:28} (Score: 21-36)

195 Nelton, Desmond (Todd Beamer) defeated Rheil, Austin (Auburn High School) === {Dec 10

– 6} (Score: 24-36)

220 Bangoura, Tibou (Todd Beamer) defeated Barrows, Dustin (Auburn High School) === {Fall

4:46} (Score: 30-36)

285 Kludsikofsky, Jacob (Auburn High School) defeated Valoaga, Graham (Todd Beamer) ===

{Fall 0:26} (Score: 30-42)

Final Score: 30 – 42

January 11, 2017

Monroe defeated Shorecrest 66-18 last night in a Non-League contest.

106 Malachi Jones (M) FF

113 Kaya Conway (SC) pin Chad Pease (M) 1:50

120 Dylani Trujillo (M) pin Roman Shadda (SC) 1:54

126 Trenton Good (SC) pin Ethan Urban (M) :55

132 A.J. Moore (SC) FF

138 Taylor Ivy (M) pin Conner Block (SC) 5:19

145 Brock Rice (M) pin Emmett Mueller (SC) 1:10

152 Shephen Littrell (M) pin Zane Smith (SC) 1:02

160 Rory Felder (M) pin Ian Mortensen (SC) 1:17

170 Paul Bischoff (M) pin Spencer Loreen (SC) 1:28

182 Hunter Harris (M) pin Raymond Ricketts-Smith (SC) 1:05

195 Isaac Cirillo (M) FF

220 Josh Felder (M) pin Simon Dalton (SC) 1:03

285 Thomas Stieler (M) pin David Rivera (SC) 1:46