Boys Basketball

Everett 64, Marysville-Pilchuck 52

Everett’s steady offensive performance put them ahead early, and they rode that early advantage to a solid victory over the conference rival Tomahawks. The Gulls scored 18 points in the first quarter, 12 in the second, and 17 in each of the final two frames. Byron Lewellen had 19 points, and Everett will play Squalicum on Saturday, with a trip to the state tournament on the line.

For full results, click here

Girls Basketball

Bellarmine Prep 54, Kentridge 43

The Lions stifled the Chargers offense on Wednesday, holding Kentridge to five points in the second quarter and eight in the fourth, pulling out a 12 point victory in the semi-final tournament game. Shalyse Smith scored 20 points and collected 13 rebounds to earn a double-double. The Lions will play Camas on February 18 at 4 PM in the West Central/Southwest 4A tournament championship.

Renton 49, Steilacoom 44

Renton held a one-point halftime lead in this game, 25-24, and a 19-point third quarter gave the Indians the insurance they needed in the fourth quarter. The Sentinels scored 15 points in the fourth, but lost by five points. Freshman Sean Benning scored 15 points for Renton.

Camas 49, Auburn Riverside 45

This close game ended with Camas winning by four points, thanks to the Papermakers offense scoring 17 points in the fourth quarter. Camas will play Bellarmine Prep in the West Central/Southwest 4A championship on Saturday.

For full results, click here