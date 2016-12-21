Boys Basketball

Bellevue 63, Roosevelt 36

Defense won the day in Bellevue’s 27-point victory on Wednesday night. The Wolverines stifled Roosevelt’s offense, holding the Rough Riders to six points in the first quarter, and five points in the fourth. On offense, Andrew Kenny and Hunter Hansen took charge, both putting up 18 points, as Bellevue scored 24 points to seal the game in the fourth quarter.

Black Hills 50, Sammamish 36

This game started very slowly, with Black Hills scoring only five first quarter points, while Sammamish scored only a single point. The action picked up a bit after that, and in the second quarter, the teams put up matching 13 scores, to bring the game to halftime at 18-14. After the break, Black Hills took control, putting 20 points on the board to stretch the lead, and they never looked back, taking this one by 14 points. Sammamish still has not won a game this season, and fell to 0-7 with the loss.

For full results, click here

Girls Basketball

Seattle Prep 71, Pioneer Valley(CA) 21

This one-sided affair, played at the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions, was about as lopsided as games come. Seattle Prep had 10 players record a score, with three of them scoring at least 13 points. Marie Hack and Chinwe Ezeonu led the way for the Panthers, each scoring 14 points, as Seattle Prep emptied their bench and coasted to an easy victory.

River Ridge 51, Stadium 43

Senior Vanessa Higgins scored 26 points for the Stadium Tigers, but despite her best effort, she couldn’t pull her team to a victory. Higgins performance stood in contrast to the rest of her team, who couldn’t consistently score points against River Ridge’s staunch defense. In the first quarter, the Tigers scored only 4 points, but followed that up with 11 in the second, to bring the score within one point, 16-15, at halftime. In the second half, River Ridge came out hot, scoring 23 points in the third to put themselves on top for good. River Ridge improved to 5-3 on the season, while Stadium’s loss dropped them to 3-5.

For full results, click here