Girls Basketball

Shorecrest 32, Lynwood 48

Lynwood beat the Scots, remaining undefeated in the 3A standings and strengthening their grip on first place with a 16 point drubbing of their conference rival.

Overlake 45, Northwest Christian 38

The Owls came out strong in the first quarter, scoring 23 points, and it appeared that the game was going to be an offensive shootout. But the rest of the game was a defensive battle. Overlake’s top scorer was Oli Wilson, who scored 11 points. After falling down by 13 in the first, the Navigators scored 15 points in the second to draw within four. The second half was short on points, as Northwest Christian fell from the game with only five points in the fourth quarter.

Mercer Island 64, Interlake 44

A dearth of offense in the third quarter sunk Interlake’s chances in this game. At the end of one, Interlake led by one point, but at halftime the Saints had blown the lead. Down 38-28, Interlake needed to come out strong in the second half, but scored only three points in the third quarter. Mercer Island’s offense never slowed down, scoring 17, 21, and 13 point sin the first three quarters. Anna Luce scored 26 points, and the Islanders remain undefeated in the 3A standings.

Boys Basketball

Marysville Pilchuck 66, Arlington 58

Raequan Battle led the way for the Tomahawks, scoring 26 points in a double-overtime victory. Battle took over in the fourth quarter, scoring 23 of his points in the fourth quarter and in overtime. Pilchuck trailed by four points going into the fourth quarter, but scored 23 points in the frame to tie it up. In the first overtime, both teams scored four points to send it to a sixth period.

Lincoln 66, Wilson 55

Trevante Anderson scored 27 points, leading the Abes to an 11-point victory that kept Lincoln undefeated in the 3A conference. The victory was coach Aubrey Shelton’s 200th career win. Only Lincoln and Nathan Hale remain undefeated in 3A.

Wrestling

@Shorewood

106-Nick Lotz (SW) pinned Angus Rate (EW) 0:51

113-Kody Carpenter (SW) dec Usman Fatty 9-6

120-Howie Hare (EW) dec Curt Tanaka (SW) 4-2 (OT)

126-Grayson Lacompte (EW) pinned Richard Street (SW) 5:41

132-Ellis Carlson (EW) pinned Devin Leach (SW) 4:27

138-Salihou Fatty (EW) pinned Zach Matthews (SW) 5:15

145-Cole Hadler (EW) dec Elias Thorne (SW) 3-1

152-Simon Lee (EW) pinned Mark Yamane (SW) 3:32

160-Anthony Lindamood (EW) pinned Eddie Soloman (SW) 0:56

170-Esdras Valladares (SW) pinned Christian Simpson (EW) 3:09

182-Josh Brown (EW) won by forfeit

195-Troy Beach (SW) dec Brandon Mitchell (EW) 4-3

220-Generous Yeh (EW) won by forfeit

285-Robbie Simonton (EW) won by forfeit

Edmonds Woodway 54 Shorewood 18