The conference is the third in the area to announce a change because of snowy conditions. Winners of Thursday's games advance to the SeaKing District tournament slated for Feb. 11-21 at Bellevue College.

Due to weather, KingCo 3A officials announced Tuesday a change to its girls and boys basketball tournament. The competition has been moved back one day to Thursday, the boys third-place matchup between Redmond and Lake Washington kicking off the event at 4 p.m. The girls championship between Bellevue and Mercer Island is the headliner at 8:30 p.m.

All games will still be played at Newport High school in Bellevue.

KingCo is the third area league to announce a change to its postseason play. The winners of Thursday’s KingCo games advance to the SeaKing District tournament slated for Feb. 11-21 at Bellevue College.

Thursday’s schedule is as follows:

4 p.m.: Boys Basketball — No. 3 seed Redmond vs No. 4 seed Lake Washington (winner KingCo third-place, loser out)

5:30 p.m.: Girls Basketball — No. 4 seed Redmond vs No. 3 seed Juanita (winner KingCo third-place, loser out)

7 p.m.: Boys Basketball Championship — No. 2 seed Bellevue vs No. 1 seed Mercer Island (both advance to district tourney)

8:30 p.m.: Girls Basketball Championship — No. 2 seed Bellevue vs No. 1 seed Mercer Island (both advance to district tourney)