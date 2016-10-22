Senior Hannah won her race easily while her sophomore brother Joe gutted out a one-second victory.

ISSAQUAH — On a picture-perfect fall afternoon, Mount Si senior Hannah Waskom matched the magical backdrop.

The Wildcats’ cross-country runner was poetry in motion against KingCo 4A’s best girls.

Waskom, who is mulling college opportunities to run at Washington, Dartmouth or Columbia, glided to the biggest victory of her career on Saturday in the KingCo 4A championship meet at Lake Sammamish State Park.

The beauty of the moment was not lost on Mount Si coach Christine Kjenner, who was one of the first to congratulate Waskom. The embrace and the tears from her coach said it all.

“(Kjenner) just said she was really proud of me, and that I just looked so in my element,” said Waskom, who was second at the Class 4A state meet last fall. “She’s been my coach all four years and I’m really going to miss running for Mount Si. It’s been a great four years, and to have my last league race and happen to win it is really awesome.”

Waskom took the lead early, gained a comfortable margin and kept it throughout the race to finish the 3.1-mile race in 18 minutes, 28.22 seconds, more than 20 seconds ahead of runner-up Kenna Clawson of Issaquah (18:50.52).

Kjenner was taken by the moment for her star runner.

“When you start with someone her freshman year and see them go through her senior year,” said Kjenner, “to see her run along the final stretch against the fall leaves all alone, she just looked so peaceful and in her moment.”

Waskom’s win in the girls race brought out the best in her younger brother, Joe, and spurred the Wildcats sophomore to a tight victory in the boys race.

Joe Waskom moved to the lead around the mile marker, kept a safe distance on the field before fighting fatigue to hit the finish in 15:30.66, one second ahead of Eastlake junior Nate Pendleton.

“I’m just so happy, and my sister won it earlier and I just thought it would be really cool if we won it together,” said Joe Waskom, who was fifth in last year’s race, finishing one place and almost 10 seconds behind Pendleton. “We bonded a lot closer through cross country. She’s very, very encouraging and that helps me.

“I was really hurting through the last 800 (yards), and I had to keep pushing. My legs, especially, my calves were really hurting. It was just a sprint to the finish.”

Hannah Waskom’s dedication and work ethic is just one reason the Mount Si girls program is off to state for the second consecutive year. The program qualified for state for the first time as a team in school history in 2015.

The Wildcats took second to Issaquah in the team race. The Eagles posted 32 points to the ’Cats’ 60.

Skyline, led by a pack of five in the top 18, captured the boys title with 57 points to edge Issaquah (63).

The Spartans were led by senior William Kimball’s seventh-place finish in 16:32.57. Kimball’s performance was remarkable considering it was his first race since Sept. 13 because of a stress fracture.

“That did it for it us, no doubt,” Skyline coach Brendan Hyland said.

Notes

• The agreement KingCo 4A and WesCo 4A for a bi-district meet ended after last school year, meaning teams from KingCo 4A will have two weeks off before the state meet on Nov. 5 at Pasco’s Sun Willows Golf Course.

• Mount Si senior Lindsey Sydnor hadn’t run all season until Saturday for the girls team after missing the regular season with a stress fracture. She finished 11th in a time of 19:30.81.

• The top two teams and top 14 individuals advanced to state.