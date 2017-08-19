There have been 735 fatalities and 626 catastrophic injuries among high school athletes between 1982-2015.

The Korey Stringer Institute (KSI) for the prevention of sudden death in sport released findings of a nationwide assessment of high school sports safety practices and policies, Washington ranking sixth out of 51.

The individual state rankings were based on the four primary causes of sudden death in high school sports: sudden cardiac arrest, traumatic head injuries, exertional heat stroke, and exertional sickling. There have been 735 fatalities and 626 catastrophic injuries among high school athletes between 1982-2015.

According to the study, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) received its best marks in policies regarding sudden cardiac arrests and traumatic head injuries. The WIAA needs work when it comes to policies dealing with heat stroke and appropriate health care coverage, the study found.

While viewed positively, WIAA executive director Mike Colbrese had some reservations. Via email, he stated “the grading methods used in the study provide neither a thorough or accurate measurement of the safety efforts taken by the WIAA and its member schools. We understand that the Korey Stringer Institute has the interest of student-athletes in mind; however, an assessment such as this should provide a more complete picture of what members of the WIAA are doing to ensure the safety of their participants.”

The National Federation of State High School Associations was more critical in its analysis of the KSI study. It released an eight-page response, including data it believed the institute did not consider despite making it available to researchers.

“The Korey Stringer Institute has proclaimed itself as judge and jury of heat-illness prevention and other safety issues by ranking the 51 NFHS-member state high school associations,” NFHS executive director Bob Gardner said in a released statement. “These very associations have been promoting risk-minimization precautions in their schools’ athletic programs for many more years than the seven-year existence of the KSI.”

