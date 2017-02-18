Metro coaches had tougher time picking Defensive Player of the Year, giving the honor to trio of Rainier Beach guards Grace Williams and NiRae Petty and Bishop Blanchet forward Jadyn Bush.
Lakeside senior Kallin Spiller was named Metro League girls basketball MVP. The 6-foot-3 forward is a two-sport star, leading the Lions to their first Class 3A volleyball state title last fall and earning the league MVP award, too.
Spiller, who was a Star Times volleyball pick, will go on to play both sports at Seattle University.
Bishop Blanchet went undefeated in league play, earning Brett Hecko the league Coach of the Year honor in his first season with the team. Metro coaches couldn’t decide who was toughest to score against, naming Rainier Beach guards Grace Williams and NiRae Petty and Blanchet forward Jaydn Bush as Defensive Players of the Year.
Here’s the full list of honorees:
Most Read Stories
- Seattle judge won’t immediately release ‘Dreamer’ from detention center
- You, not hubby, should tell his parents to lay off on the teasing | Dear Carolyn
- Richland florist discriminated against gay couple by refusing service, state Supreme Court rules
- Officials say damage to sewage plant in Discovery Park is catastrophic
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
Most Valuable Player
Kallin Spiller, Lakeside
First Team
Jadyn Bush, Blanchet
Juanita Agosto, Garfield
NiRae Petty, Rainier Beach
Rachel Francisco, Holy Names
Second Team
Sammaiyah Tolliver, Garfield
Labrea Denson, Chief Sealth
Karmelah Dean, Roosevelt
Giavanni Flowers, Cleveland
Jazz Gayles, West Seattle
Third Team
Grace Williams, Rainier Beach
Dalayah Daniels, Rainier Beach
Kelly Keene, Lakeside
Sydney Thomas, Chief Sealth
Grace Sarver, West Seattle
Coach of the Year
Brett Hecko, Blanchet
Defensive Player of the Year
Grace Williams, NiRae Petty, Jadyn Bush
Team Sportsmanship
Franklin
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.