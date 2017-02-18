Metro coaches had tougher time picking Defensive Player of the Year, giving the honor to trio of Rainier Beach guards Grace Williams and NiRae Petty and Bishop Blanchet forward Jadyn Bush.

Lakeside senior Kallin Spiller was named Metro League girls basketball MVP. The 6-foot-3 forward is a two-sport star, leading the Lions to their first Class 3A volleyball state title last fall and earning the league MVP award, too.

Spiller, who was a Star Times volleyball pick, will go on to play both sports at Seattle University.

Bishop Blanchet went undefeated in league play, earning Brett Hecko the league Coach of the Year honor in his first season with the team. Metro coaches couldn’t decide who was toughest to score against, naming Rainier Beach guards Grace Williams and NiRae Petty and Blanchet forward Jaydn Bush as Defensive Players of the Year.

Here’s the full list of honorees:

Most Valuable Player

Kallin Spiller, Lakeside

First Team

Jadyn Bush, Blanchet

Juanita Agosto, Garfield

NiRae Petty, Rainier Beach

Rachel Francisco, Holy Names

Second Team

Sammaiyah Tolliver, Garfield

Labrea Denson, Chief Sealth

Karmelah Dean, Roosevelt

Giavanni Flowers, Cleveland

Jazz Gayles, West Seattle

Third Team

Grace Williams, Rainier Beach

Dalayah Daniels, Rainier Beach

Kelly Keene, Lakeside

Sydney Thomas, Chief Sealth

Grace Sarver, West Seattle

Coach of the Year

Brett Hecko, Blanchet

Defensive Player of the Year

Grace Williams, NiRae Petty, Jadyn Bush

Team Sportsmanship

Franklin