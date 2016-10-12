College and NFL stars Andrew Luck (2008), Odell Beckham Jr. (2011), Jamaal Charles (2005), Patrick Peterson (2008) and Ezekiel Elliott (2013) were past participants.

Juanita standout Salvon Ahmed on Wednesday accepted his official jersey for the Army Bowl. Billed as the premier All-American game, the best 100 prep football players in the nation are divided into an East vs. West matchup.

This year’s game is Jan. 7 at the Alamo Dome in San Antonio. NBC will air the event at 10 a.m. locally.

Salvon, a 5-foot-11 athlete who recently committed to Washington, will lineup with Graham-Kapowsin star Foster Sarell.

The nation’s No. 1 recruit according to 247Sports, Sarell was awarded his jersey Tuesday. The 6-6, 311-pound offensive tackle is undeclared but narrowed his list to Stanford, Washington, Notre Dame, Nebraska or Alabama.