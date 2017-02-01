The Eagles and the Raiders are once again unanimous picks to top the big-school classifications.
|Class 4A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1. Federal Way (10)
|20-0
|100
|1
|2. Gonzaga Prep
|17-1
|87
|2
|3. Kentwood
|18-2
|75
|4
|4. Curtis
|17-2
|62
|6
|5. Union
|16-3
|54
|3
|6. Ferris
|14-4
|51
|5
|7. Davis
|14-3
|40
|7
|8. Glacier Peak
|16-2
|34
|8
|9. Central Valley
|13-5
|22
|9
|10. Bothell
|15-4
|13
|10
Others receiving votes: Kamiak 8. Skyview 3. Camas 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1. Nathan Hale (10)
|20-0
|100
|1
|2. Garfield
|16-3
|86
|2
|3. Lincoln
|19-0
|81
|3
|4. West Seattle
|15-4
|63
|5
|5. Rainier Beach
|15-4
|59
|4
|6. Stanwood
|17-1
|47
|6T
|7. Shadle Park
|15-3
|35
|6T
|8. Seattle Prep
|14-5
|30
|8
|9. Shorecrest
|17-1
|22
|9
|10. Cleveland
|14-5
|10
|10
Others receiving votes: Capital 6. Prairie 2. Wilson, Woodrow 2. Squalicum 1. Kamiakin 1. Kelso 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1. Clarkston (9)
|17-2
|117
|1
|2. Foss (2)
|15-5
|107
|2T
|3. Anacortes (1)
|15-2
|100
|2T
|4. Selah
|16-3
|76
|5
|5. Lynden
|13-5
|61
|7
|6. North Kitsap
|17-2
|56
|6
|7. Mark Morris
|13-5
|49
|4
|8. Tumwater
|13-4
|40
|8
|9. River Ridge
|14-6
|22
|9
|10. Pullman
|13-5
|17
|10
|Class 1A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1. Zillah (9)
|17-1
|112
|1
|2. Freeman (1)
|18-1
|105
|2
|3. King’s (2)
|15-3
|102
|3
|4. Lynden Christian
|14-5
|63
|4
|4. Mount Baker
|15-4
|63
|5
|6. Northwest School
|15-2
|62
|6
|7. LaCenter
|12-3
|57
|7
|8. Chelan
|12-4
|35
|9
|9. Medical Lake
|12-7
|21
|8
|10. Seattle Academy
|13-5
|16
|10
Others receiving votes: Overlake School 9. Wahluke 5. Warden 4. Cashmere 3. Charles Wright Academy 3.
|Class 2B
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1. Life Christian Academy (6)
|19-1
|101
|1
|2. Napavine (1)
|17-0
|97
|2
|3. Northwest Christian (Colbert) (2)
|17-1
|80
|4
|(tie)Kittitas (2)
|17-0
|80
|3
|5. Brewster
|18-1
|70
|5
|6. Adna
|14-4
|44
|6
|7. Toutle Lake
|14-4
|43
|8
|8. Ilwaco
|15-4
|35
|9
|9. Chief Leschi
|15-4
|19
|10
|10. DeSales
|12-5
|17
|7
Others receiving votes: Kettle Falls 8. Toledo 6. St. George’s 3. Colfax 1. Oroville 1.
|Class 1B
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1. Lummi (7)
|15-3
|94
|1
|2. Sunnyside Christian (2)
|16-1
|90
|2
|3. Almira Coulee-Hartline
|18-2
|78
|3
|4. Taholah
|16-2
|60
|4
|4. Neah Bay (1)
|15-3
|60
|6
|6. Yakama Tribal
|14-5
|53
|5
|7. Pomeroy
|16-1
|39
|7
|8. Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace)
|15-3
|30
|8
|9. Muckleshoot Tribal School
|11-3
|22
|9
|10. Seattle Lutheran
|15-2
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Wellpinit 5. Selkirk 4. Puget Sound Adventist 3. Waitsburg 1. Entiat 1. Crosspoint Academy 1.View Comments
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.