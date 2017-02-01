The Eagles and the Raiders are once again unanimous picks to top the big-school classifications.

Share story

By
Seattle Times high school sports coordinator
Class 4A
School Record Points Last Week
1. Federal Way (10) 20-0 100 1
2. Gonzaga Prep 17-1 87 2
3. Kentwood 18-2 75 4
4. Curtis 17-2 62 6
5. Union 16-3 54 3
6. Ferris 14-4 51 5
7. Davis 14-3 40 7
8. Glacier Peak 16-2 34 8
9. Central Valley 13-5 22 9
10. Bothell 15-4 13 10
Others receiving votes: Kamiak 8. Skyview 3. Camas 1.
 

Class 3A
School Record Points Last Week
1. Nathan Hale (10) 20-0 100 1
2. Garfield 16-3 86 2
3. Lincoln 19-0 81 3
4. West Seattle 15-4 63 5
5. Rainier Beach 15-4 59 4
6. Stanwood 17-1 47 6T
7. Shadle Park 15-3 35 6T
8. Seattle Prep 14-5 30 8
9. Shorecrest 17-1 22 9
10. Cleveland 14-5 10 10
Others receiving votes: Capital 6. Prairie 2. Wilson, Woodrow 2. Squalicum 1. Kamiakin 1. Kelso 1.

 

 

Class 2A
School Record Points Last Week
1. Clarkston (9) 17-2 117 1
2. Foss (2) 15-5 107 2T
3. Anacortes (1) 15-2 100 2T
4. Selah 16-3 76 5
5. Lynden 13-5 61 7
6. North Kitsap 17-2 56 6
7. Mark Morris 13-5 49 4
8. Tumwater 13-4 40 8
9. River Ridge 14-6 22 9
10. Pullman 13-5 17 10
Class 1A
School Record Points Last Week
1. Zillah (9) 17-1 112 1
2. Freeman (1) 18-1 105 2
3. King’s (2) 15-3 102 3
4. Lynden Christian 14-5 63 4
4. Mount Baker 15-4 63 5
6. Northwest School 15-2 62 6
7. LaCenter 12-3 57 7
8. Chelan 12-4 35 9
9. Medical Lake 12-7 21 8
10. Seattle Academy 13-5 16 10
Others receiving votes: Overlake School 9. Wahluke 5. Warden 4. Cashmere 3. Charles Wright Academy 3.
 

Class 2B
School Record Points Last Week
1. Life Christian Academy (6) 19-1 101 1
2. Napavine (1) 17-0 97 2
3. Northwest Christian (Colbert) (2) 17-1 80 4
(tie)Kittitas (2) 17-0 80 3
5. Brewster 18-1 70 5
6. Adna 14-4 44 6
7. Toutle Lake 14-4 43 8
8. Ilwaco 15-4 35 9
9. Chief Leschi 15-4 19 10
10. DeSales 12-5 17 7
Others receiving votes: Kettle Falls 8. Toledo 6. St. George’s 3. Colfax 1. Oroville 1.
 

Class 1B
School Record Points Last Week
1. Lummi (7) 15-3 94 1
2. Sunnyside Christian (2) 16-1 90 2
3. Almira Coulee-Hartline 18-2 78 3
4. Taholah 16-2 60 4
4. Neah Bay (1) 15-3 60 6
6. Yakama Tribal 14-5 53 5
7. Pomeroy 16-1 39 7
8. Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace) 15-3 30 8
9. Muckleshoot Tribal School 11-3 22 9
10. Seattle Lutheran 15-2 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Wellpinit 5. Selkirk 4. Puget Sound Adventist 3. Waitsburg 1. Entiat 1. Crosspoint Academy 1.
Nathan Joyce: njoyce@seattletimes.com.