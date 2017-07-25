Mercer Island, which placed third in the Class 3A state tournament, had four players named while Gig Harbor, the state champ, had five and the Class 3A Coach of the Year.

Kentlake’s unlikely run to the Class 4A state baseball tournament’s championship game captured fans and recognition from the Washington State Baseball Coaches Association (WSBCA). The organization named Falcons skipper Brett Jaime its Coach of the Year for the 4A classification.

Jaime’s nephew Caleb, a senior pitcher, and junior Jordon Wright were also named to the All-State team. Wright was on the mound for the title game at Safeco Field in May. It was the school’s first since 2008, losing to Puyallup for the championship.

Kentlake finished its season at 19-7 while Puyallup ended on a 25-game win streak to be nationally ranked by USA Today and MaxPreps.

“It was really exciting,” Brett said in May of his team’s playoff run. “I don’t think anybody thought we’d be here. It’s neat to see the kids and how they got here.”

Mercer Island, which placed third in the Class 3A state tourney, was well represented on the classification’s WSBCA All-State team. Senior second baseman Noah Hsue, who’ll play for the University of Washington, got the nod along with Islanders teammates Jack Smith, Robert Weaver and Greg Fuchs. Smith, a senior shortstop, is headed to play for Washington State in the fall.

Gig Harbor won the Class 3A state title and Pete Jansen was named WSBCA Coach of the Year while five players were named to the team. Star Times picks Marcos Cuenca (Rainier Beach), Jesse Franklin (Seattle Prep) and Michael Attallah (Cedar Park Christian) are among others named to WSBCA teams.

