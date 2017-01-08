With the regular season at a midpoint, Federal Way, Nathan Hale, Central Valley and Blanchet are still unbeaten and atop The Seattle Times state basketball rankings.

Are these teams ever going to lose?

Federal Way (4A boys), Nathan Hale (3A boys), Central Valley (4A girls) and Blanchet (3A girls) are still undefeated as the season hits the midpoint. Unsurprisingly, they still sit atop The Seattle Times state basketball rankings.

A few games this week that could shake up the standings: No. 2 Garfield plays No. 4 Rainier Beach in a 3A boys game on Friday. No. 3 Stanwood plays No. 10 Shorewood in a 3A girls game Wednesday.

Seattle Times Class 4A Boys Power Rankings

Seattle Times Class 3A Boys Power Rankings

Seattle Times Class 4A Girls Power Rankings

Seattle Times Class 3A Girls Power Rankings