Matchup is part of the Montverde Academy Invitational Tournament, which will crown a champion Saturday night.

Rainier Beach boys basketball, which is fourth in The Seattle Times state rankings, is participating in the 14th annual Montverde Academy Invitational Tournament (MAIT) in Florida this week. The Vikings (12-3) tip Thursday against Philadelphia’s Imhotep Charter at 1 p.m. PT. The game will stream live for free at Montverde.tv.

Imhotep (14-2) is the top-ranked team in Pennsylvania and ranked No. 11 in the country, according to MaxPreps. Its top players are seniors Daron Russell, Koby Thomas and Dave Beatty. Russell has committed to Rhode Island University while Thomas is set to attend Robert Morris and Beatty will play for South Carolina.

Rainier Beach, the defending Class 3A state champions, is led by junior Kevin Porter and senior Kahlil Shabazz.

The three-day tournament features eight teams. The host school, which is eighth nationally in MaxPreps’ computer rankings, plays Lehigh Senior, which is located near Fort Myers, at 5 p.m. PT. The Eagles enter the game with a 17-2 record while Lehigh is 14-6.

The championship game is slated for 5 p.m. PT on Saturday.