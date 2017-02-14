Share story

Girls Basketball:

Beamer 63, Olympia 44

The Titans secured a spot to State with a win against the Bears. They will advance to play Kentlake on Thursday.  Darion Brown scored a team-high 19 points for the Titans, and teammate Makenzie Bond contributed 16. Ameila Ack scored 22 points for the Bears.

Shorecrest 56, Arlington 34

The Scots played tough defense, holding the Eagles to just three points in the second quarter, and four points in the third. Kira Wood scored a game-high 16 pints for the Scots, and teammate Jazlyn Owens contributed 12. The Scots will advance to play Edmonds-Woodway on Saturday.

Snohomish 42, Edmonds-Woodway 35

Snohomish pulled out a close one in the WESCO 3A District Tournament. They will advance to the finals against Lynnwood on Friday.

Boys Basketball:

Clover Park 66, White River 59

The Warriors took down the Hornets in order to keep their season alive, and they will advance to play River Ridge on Thursday for a chance to make it to Regionals. D.J. Kerson had 18 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Warriors. Teammate Davien Harris-Williams also contributed 18 points.

River Ridge 56, Highline 42

Kelle Sanders scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Hawks to a win. They will play on Clover Park on Thursday for a shot to make it to Regionals.

Wrestling:

Class 4A Region I wrestling

Team standings – Curtis 245.5, South Kitsap 170, Moses Lake 129, Sumner 108.5, Sunnyside 93, Graham-Kapowsin 67, Puyallup 67, Davis 63.5, Rogers 44, Eisenhower 38, Emerald Ridge 22, West Valley 19.5, Eastmont 17, Olympia 17, Wenatchee 11, Bellarmine Prep 7.

 

106 – Aizayah Yacapin (Curtis) p. Noah Cortex (G-K) 2:44

113 – Ryan Wheeler (Curt) d. Kalel Salcedo (Sum) 2-0

120 – Elias Romero (Sunn) d. Jose Campos (Sunn) 3-0

126 – C.J. Richmond (Sum) d. Patrick Wheeler (Curt) 9-4

132 – Marcus Peterson (Sum) d. Josiah Rodriguez (Sunn) 6-5

138 – Mason Eaglin (SK) p. Josh Franich (Puy) 4:29

145 – Seabastian Robles (SK) p. Chad Simonson (G-K) 5:34

152 – Hunter Crux (ML) d. Nolan Martinez (Puy) 5-0

160 – Ketner Fields (Curt) won by injury default over Baylee Tran (Curt)

170 – Alex Stuart (Curt) p. Raul Jiminez (Ike) 2:49

182 – Damian Vasquez (ML) d. Casey Cramer (Puy) 6-2

195 – Jay Roberts (Curt) d.Izaiah Davis (SK) 9-5

220 – Chris Sparks (G-K) d.Luke Purcella (Curt) 5-4

285 – Chandler Fluaitt (ML) d. Calhoun Homberger (Curt) 3-1 (OT)

 

WIAA Region #2 AA State Wrestling Tournament

Team Scores

  1. Blaine 173
  2. Olympic 166.5
  3. Sedro Woolley 124
  4. Port Angeles 111
  5. Sequim 87.5
  6. North Mason 82
  7. Burlington-Edison 79.5
  8. Lynden 67
  9. Liberty 56
  10. Bellingham 48
  11. Bremerton 46
  12. Lakewood 42
  13. North Kitsap 31
  14. Anacortes 21
  15. Sehome 15
  16. Kingston 6
  17. Sammamish 0
Shane Lantz: slantz@seattletimes.com.