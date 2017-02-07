Boys Basketball:
Rainier Beach 89, Eastside Catholic 55
Kevin Porter scored a game-high 31 points for the Vikings in a blowout win. Teammate Freddie Roberson contributed 18. The Vikings will move on to play Garfield tomorrow in the Metro League semifinals.
Ballard 43, Lakeside 42
The Metro League game came down to the wire, but the Beavers were able to come out with a win against the Lions. Ballard’s Simon Czyzewski carried his team to a win, scoring a game-high 22 points. The Beavers will move on to play O’Dea tomorrow in the Metro League district qualifying bracket quarterfinals.
For full results, click here.
Girls Basketball:
West Seattle 71, Cleveland 52
A 27-point second quarter helped elevate the Wildcats over the Eagles to move onto the Metro League semifinals against Rainier Beach. Grace Sarver and Meghan Fiso led the way for the the Wildcats, each grabbing 10 rebounds.
Garfield 54, West Seattle 46
The Bulldogs upset the Wildcats in a Metro League playoff game. The Bulldogs will go on to play Bishop Blanchet tomorrow.
For full results, click here.
Gymnastics:
4A KingCo (Saturday):
1 Woodinville 183.525
2 Bothell 172.80
3 Mt Si 161.725
4 Newport 159.725
All Around
1 Kylie Mosset W 37.525
2 Alli McManus W 37.10
3 Paige Hirata W 36.875
4 Kim Kramers Inglemoor 36.55
5 Ellie Mann W 36.525
Vault
1 Paige Hirata W 9.625
2T Alli McManus W 9.525
2T Teana Heys W 9.525
4T Kylie Mosset W 9.5
4T Claire Gorman Newport 9.5
Bars
1T Ellie Mann W 9.45
1T Anna Olsen Skyline 9.45
3 Alli McManus W 9.4
4T Kylie Mosset W 9.2
4T Kim Krameres Inglemoor 9.2
Beam
1 Ella Simmons Bothell 9.4
2 Kylie Mosset W 9.35
3 Paige Hirata W 9.1
4T Anna Olsen Skyline 9.0
4T Hannah Shull Bothell 9.0
Floor
1T Kylie Mosset W 9.475
1T Alli McManus W 9.475
3 Claire Gorman Newport 9.325
4 Erin Clayton Bothell 9.3
5 Betty Reed Newport 9.275
3A/2A KingCo (Saturday):
Team Qualifiers
- Lake Wa -168.7
- Bellevue – 158.775
- Interlake- 155.075
All Around
- Kaysha Walford- LW 36.775
- Sydney Griswold-Samm 36.375
- Emma Harrington-Juanita 34.95
Vault
- Sydney Griswold-Samm 9.55
- Audrey Arnold-LW 9.5
- Kaysha Walford-LW 9.325
Bars
1.Kaysha Walford-LW 9.05
- Daphnie Chan-Juanita 8.6
- Sydney Griswold-Samm 8.4
Beam
- Paige Channing-LW 9.125
- Emma Harrington-9.025
- Sydney Griswold-Samm 8.925
Floor
- Audrey Arnold- LW 9.75
- Frankie Paszkeicz-Interlake 9.6
- Kaysha Walford-LW 9.575
SPSL 4A (Saturday):
Emerald Ridge 166.300, Sumner 161.300, Puyallup 159.375, Rogers 151.600, Olympia 148.925
NPSL 4A (Saturday):
NPSL 4A Qualifiers by Carly Knight on Scribd
NPSL 4A Results by Carly Knight on Scribd
