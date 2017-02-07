Boys Basketball:

Stanwood 75, Shorecrest 61

Stanwood finished with a perfect 12-0 conference record, and claimed the Wesco 3A title with a win against Shorecrest. It was the Spartans’ sixth consecutive conference title. Chase Strieby scored a game-high 18 points, and teammate AJ Martinka contributed 11 points and 6 rebounds.

Rainier Beach 89, Eastside Catholic 55

Kevin Porter scored a game-high 31 points for the Vikings in a blowout win. Teammate Freddie Roberson contributed 18. The Vikings will move on to play Garfield tomorrow in the Metro League semifinals.

Ballard 43, Lakeside 42

The Metro League game came down to the wire, but the Beavers were able to come out with a win against the Lions. Ballard’s Simon Czyzewski carried his team to a win, scoring a game-high 22 points. The Beavers will move on to play O’Dea tomorrow in the Metro League district qualifying bracket quarterfinals.

Girls Basketball:

West Seattle 71, Cleveland 52

A 27-point second quarter helped elevate the Wildcats over the Eagles to move onto the Metro League semifinals against Rainier Beach. Grace Sarver and Meghan Fiso led the way for the the Wildcats, each grabbing 10 rebounds.

Garfield 54, West Seattle 46

The Bulldogs upset the Wildcats in a Metro League playoff game. The Bulldogs will go on to play Bishop Blanchet tomorrow.

Gymnastics:

4A KingCo (Saturday):

1 Woodinville 183.525

2 Bothell 172.80

3 Mt Si 161.725

4 Newport 159.725

All Around

1 Kylie Mosset W 37.525

2 Alli McManus W 37.10

3 Paige Hirata W 36.875

4 Kim Kramers Inglemoor 36.55

5 Ellie Mann W 36.525

Vault

1 Paige Hirata W 9.625

2T Alli McManus W 9.525

2T Teana Heys W 9.525

4T Kylie Mosset W 9.5

4T Claire Gorman Newport 9.5

Bars

1T Ellie Mann W 9.45

1T Anna Olsen Skyline 9.45

3 Alli McManus W 9.4

4T Kylie Mosset W 9.2

4T Kim Krameres Inglemoor 9.2

Beam

1 Ella Simmons Bothell 9.4

2 Kylie Mosset W 9.35

3 Paige Hirata W 9.1

4T Anna Olsen Skyline 9.0

4T Hannah Shull Bothell 9.0

Floor

1T Kylie Mosset W 9.475

1T Alli McManus W 9.475

3 Claire Gorman Newport 9.325

4 Erin Clayton Bothell 9.3

5 Betty Reed Newport 9.275

3A/2A KingCo (Saturday):

Team Qualifiers

Lake Wa -168.7 Bellevue – 158.775 Interlake- 155.075

All Around

Kaysha Walford- LW 36.775 Sydney Griswold-Samm 36.375 Emma Harrington-Juanita 34.95

Vault

Sydney Griswold-Samm 9.55 Audrey Arnold-LW 9.5 Kaysha Walford-LW 9.325

Bars

1.Kaysha Walford-LW 9.05

Daphnie Chan-Juanita 8.6 Sydney Griswold-Samm 8.4

Beam

Paige Channing-LW 9.125 Emma Harrington-9.025 Sydney Griswold-Samm 8.925

Floor

Audrey Arnold- LW 9.75 Frankie Paszkeicz-Interlake 9.6 Kaysha Walford-LW 9.575

SPSL 4A (Saturday):

Emerald Ridge 166.300, Sumner 161.300, Puyallup 159.375, Rogers 151.600, Olympia 148.925

NPSL 4A (Saturday):

