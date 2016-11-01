With the final WESCO spot in the playoffs up for grabs on Tuesday, Snohomish's steady rush attack earned the Panthers the win over Arlington. Keegan Stich carried the ball 37 times for 193 yards and three touchdowns while Brandon Jodock rushed 25 times for 158 yards and two more scores to lead their team into...

Football:

Snohomish 37, Arlington 33

With the final WESCO spot in the playoffs up for grabs on Tuesday, Snohomish’s steady rush attack earned the Panthers the win over Arlington. Keegan Stich carried the ball 37 times for 193 yards and three touchdowns while Brandon Jodock rushed 25 times for 158 yards and two more scores to lead their team into the postseason.

Federal Way 28, Tahoma 0

Led by KJ Ridder, who rushed for 90 yards on four carries, Federal Way saw 12 different rushers gain yardage for the Eagles in their shutout victory over Tahoma on Tuesday. Alphonzo Tuputala scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in the win.

Girls Soccer:

Cascade Christian 3, Charles Wright 0

Nicole Souply scored her 28th goal of the season to lead the Cougars past Charles Wright to keep their undefeated season alive. Hailey Brandner’s pair of assists on Tuesday brought her season total to 16 while Kierstin Patefield picked up her 12th shutout in the win.

Thomas Jefferson 5, Battle Ground 1

Hailey Still notched a hat trick in the blowout against Battle Ground with three other players tallying assists in the match.

For full results, click here.

Volleyball:

Lake Stevens 3, Jackson 0

Lilly Eason’s all-around performance (20 assists, eight kills, three aces, two blocks) helped guide Lake Stevens past Jackson on Tuesday. Gabby Gunterman also recorded 14 kills and 13 digs in the win.

Monroe 3, Kamiak 2

It took a complete team effort for the Bearcats to win on Tuesday. Meredith Teague and Samantha Zimmerman each notched at least 20 kills; Mina Duong recorded 30 digs; and Tatum McGovern totalled 39 assists in the win. Katie Petterson had 17 kills and 45 assists to lead Kamiak in the loss.

For full results, click here.

Boys Water Polo:

Curtis (C) 19, Mercer Island (MI) 2

Top scorers: Dan Melin (C) 5; Sam Abbott (C) 3; Abhi Larson (C) 3; Alex Hwang (C) 2; Alex Wu (C) 2.