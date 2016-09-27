Sally Menti scored a pair of goals and dished out three assists while Mireya Grey scored twice and assisted once to lead Seattle Academy past Annie Wright on Tuesday.

Volleyball:

Edmonds-Woodway 3, Mountlake Terrace 2

Missy Peterson recorded the volleyball version of a triple-double, tallying 18 kills, 19 assists, and 13 digs, en route to leading the Warriors past Mountlake Terrace. Sophie Parsons had 20 digs and 44 assists in the loss.

Emerald Ridge 3, Rogers 0

Jadyn Mullen was everywhere for the Jaguars, recording 27 assists and 10 blocks, as Emerald Ridge swept Rogers on Tuesday night.

Auburn Mountainview 3, Kentwood 1

Kiley Lewis (31 kills, four digs, two aces, and two blocks) and Casey Davenport (35 assists, four kills, and two blocks) paired well together to beat the Conquerers after falling behind after the first set.

Garfield 3, West Seattle 2

Lanai Hurd used a solid overall performance (13 kills, seven aces, and 23 digs) to lead Garfield past West Seattle.

Girls Soccer:

Seattle Academy 8, Annie Wright 0

Sally Menti scored a pair of goals and dished out three assists while Mireya Grey scored twice and assisted twice to lead Seattle Academy past Annie Wright on Tuesday. Goalkeeper Emerson Richmond-Burke earned the shutout in the win.

University Prep 13, Eastside Prep 0

12 different players found the back of the net for University Prep as they blew out Eastside Prep on Tuesday. Clara Erickson (two goals), Emily Weintraub (one goal, two assists), and Ellie Marks (one goal, three assists) all paved the way for the Pumas.

Holy Names 8, Bainbridge 0

Mallaika Tomar scored a hat trick and notched an assist in Holy Names’ victory over the Spartans. Kara Trotman also contributed a pair of her own goals to the cause.

Kennedy Catholic 3, Kentlake 0

Bailey Hall led the way for Kennedy Catholic by assisting the first goal of the match and then scoring the next two to put it away. Jaclyn Seifert kept Kentlake out of the back of the net and picked up the shutout in the victory.

Kentridge 6, Hazen 2

Sophia Chilczuk (two goals, three assists) played a role in five of the six goals for the Chargers as they beat Hazen on Tuesday. Emily Sugimoto (two goals) and Jezel Dennison (one goal, one assist) also had notable performances.

Boys Tennis:

South Whidbey (SW) 3, Seattle Academy (SA) 2

Singles: Will Owen (SA) beat Kody Newman (SW) 6-2, 6-1; Ezra Magaram (SA) beat Levi Buck (SW) 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Wenzek/Papritz (SW) beat Winton/Bartlett (SA) 6-3, 6-2; Christiansen/Rohan (SW) beat Smith/Sieler (SA) 2-6, 6-1, 10-4; Sterba/Dubendorf (SW) beat Magaram/Gundlach (SA) 4-6, 6-2, 10-1.

Thomas Jefferson (TJ) 5, Enumclaw (E) 0

Singles: Martin Lim (TJ) beat Derek Thomson 6-3, 6-1; Kyle Mann (TJ) beat Kyle Dunning (E) 6-3, 6-3. Doubles: Arnold/Byquist (TJ) beat Miller/Herbst (E) 6-4, 6-4; Poore/Kim (TJ) beat Rosenthal/Tandecki (E) 6-4, 6-4; Grall/Balstein (TJ) beat Bozich/Dickerson (E) 6-3, 6-7, 10-6.

Inglemoor (I) 7, Mount Si (MS) 0

Singles: Fred Huyan (I) beat Jacob Holmes (MS) 6-1, 6-1; James Peng (I) beat Ryan Cantalini (MS) 6-0, 6-0; Athil George (I) beat Dhruv Khurana (MS) 6-1, 6-3; Ethan Huang (I) beat Tyler Moss (MS) 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Yang/Chiany (I) beat Malcolm/Venera (MS) 6-4, 7-5; Zhu/Millman (I) beat Popp/O’Keefe (MS) 6-4, 6-1; Bi/Funy (I) beat Barnard/Maclean (MS) 6-0, 6-1.

Shorecrest (S) 6, Mountlake Terrace (ML) 1

Singles: Jeremy Ansdell (ML) beat Faiz Khan (S) 6-2, 3-6, 7-5; Cole Batra (S) beat Adam Lorraine (ML) 6-0, 6-3; Jacob Goldstein-Street (S) beat Max Leidig (ML) 6-0, 6-0; Steven Zhu (S) beat Ben McGraney (ML) 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Tangeman/Shibayama (S) beat Swanson/Day (ML) 6-4, 6-3; King/Park (S) beat Knibbe/Ung (ML) 6-2, 6-1; Rowbatham/Hong (S) beat Subert/Jones (ML) 6-7 (4-7), 7-5, 6-4.

Bonney Lake (BL) 4, Mount Tahoma (MT) 1

Singles: Dylan Ly (MT) beat Jordan Byersdorf (BL) 6-7 (1-7), 6-3, (10-8); Noah Lucus (BL) beat Ryan Nguyen (MT) 6-4, 7-6 (7-4). Doubles: DeLapp/Kurtz (BL) beat Ly/Rozon (MT) 6-3, 6-3; Nguyen/Ning (BL) beat Ly/Le (MT) 6-3, 6-1; Johnson/Goff (BL) beat Thach/Tuy (MT) 6-4, 6-0.

Overlake (O) 5, Bear Creek (BC) 0

Singles: Loucas Tsilas (O) beat Scott Carlson (BC) 6-0, 6-0; Gaurav Nene (O) beat Cody Clayhold (BC) 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Horvat/Chan (O) beat Sobande/Li (BC) 7-5, 6-0; Foster/Gillett (O) beat Liu/Ethington (BC) 6-0, 6-4; Robinson/Gavrila (O) beat Prokopchuk/Sherer (BC) 6-2, 6-3.

Skyline (S) 4, Woodinville (W) 3

Singles: Eric Yang (W) beat Tyler Chang (S) 6-2, 7-6 (1); David Liew (S) beat Esh Sathiyamoorthy (W) 6-3, 4-6, 6-1; Justin Sim (W) beat Shawn Stanley (S) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4; Ben Yu (S) beat Aaron Prospek (W) 6-4, 6-2. Doubles: Bhimani/Wong (S) beat Shastri/Campton (W) 6-0, 6-0; Buhrmann/Kubota (W) beat Brazier/Mahajan (S) 6-2, 6-2; Nallapareddy/Shinoda (S) beat Shaji/Ward (W) 6-4, 6-1.

Boys Water Polo:

Puyallup (P) 16, Kentlake (K) 1

Top scorers: Beau Pasquier (P) 4; Akash Morrell (P) 3; Jarod Cockerham (P) 3; Ethan Taskey (K) 1.

Girls Swimming:

Shorewood 138, Mountlake Terrace 29

Shorewood 108, Edmonds-Woodway 61

Shorecrest 97, Jackson 86

Curtis137 , Emerald Ridge 44

Auburn Riverside 100, Enumclaw 76