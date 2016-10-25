Overlake (16-0) won 2-0 on Tuesday to extend its undefeated season and earn the title of Emerald City League champions. Smith Hunter scored the opening goal in the 11th minute off a pass from Serena Home and Sofia Beachman scored the second before halftime off of assists from Home and Jaquelin Nordhoff

Girls Soccer:

Overlake 2, Seattle Academy

Overlake (16-0) won 2-0 on Tuesday to extend its undefeated season and earn the title of Emerald City League champions while also clinching a berth in the state tournament. Smith Hunter scored the opening goal in the 11th minute off a pass from Serena Home and Sofia Beachman scored the second before halftime off of assists from Home and Jaquelin Nordhoff. Goalkeeper Julia Noble earned the shutout for the Owls in the win.

University Prep 8, Northwest 1

Clara Erickson (two goals, two assists) and Ellie Marks (two goals, one assist) each used multi-goal games to lead the Pumas past Northwest on Tuesday. Lillian Brown also added a goal and an assist as well.

Cascade Christian 4, Seattle Christian 0

Nicole Souply (three goals) and Hailey Brandner (one goal, three assists) were nearly unstoppable on offense on Tuesday, combining to net each of Cascade Christian’s four goals. Meanwhile, Kerstin Patefield minded the net and notched the shutout.

Football:

Bishop Blanchet 7, Lakeside 0

Bishop Blanchet 7, Bainbridge 0

Bishop Blanchet claims the fourth seed in Metro 3A playoffs.

Lakeside 7, Bainbridge 0

With the win, Lakeside clinches the fifth and final seed in the Metro 3A playoffs. The Lions will play against Nathan Hale on Saturday at Memorial Stadium with each team’s season officially on the line. Bainbridge is eliminated from playoff contention with the loss.



Volleyball:

Ballard 3, Bishop Blanchet 2

In the first round of the Metro Volleyball Tournament, Ballard topped Bishop Blanchet in five sets behind Ruby Fera’s 29 kills and seven digs. Ava Aiken added seven more kills and a pair of service aces for the Beavers while Jennifer Sagat notched 26 assists in the win.

White River 3, Foss 0

Hope Baldyga recorded 30 assists and four service aces to lead White River past Foss. Kendall Bird 916 kills) and Keegan Strobeck (11 kills) each added plenty of kills on offense in the victory.

Boys Golf:

KingCo 3A District 2 Tournament:

1. Redmond – 56.5 team points; 2. Roosevelt – 31; 3. Lakeside – 29.75; 4. Bainbridge – 22; 5. Lake Washington – 20.25; 6. Bishop Blanchet – 13.5; 6. Seattle Prep – 13.5; 8. Ballard – 9.

Top players: Sean Kato (Redmond) 68 strokes; Gabe Spach (Roosevelt) 68; Matt Uhrich (Lake Washington) 69; Stephen Dai (Lakeside) 70; Devin Andrews (Juanita) 72; Michael Cummings (Redmond) 72; Connor Golembeski (Redmond) 73; Blake Cooper (Bishop Blanchet) 73; Colin Campbell (Bainbridge) 74; Danny Tiscareno (Lakeside) 74.

Boys Tennis:

3A District Tournament:

4A Doubles: Played at Jackson High School, winner earns trip to state in spring.

Keaton Layman/Aidan Norris (Kamiak) beat Andrew Kim/Kevin Lee (Jackson) 6-2, 6-3.

Girls Swimming:

Snohomish 114 points, Meadowdale 66

Meadowdale 92 points, Glacier Peak 89

Boys Water Polo:

Curtis 19 (C), Gig Harbor (GH) 1

Top scorers: Sam Abbot (C) 7 goals; Dan Melin (C) 3; JJ Spoja (C) 3; David Ling (C) 2.

Puyallup (P) 18, Rogers (R) 10