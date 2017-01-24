Boys Basketball:
Jackson 70, Glacier Peak 63
The Timberwolves took down the Grizzlies in double overtime in a Wesco 4A conference rivalry game, handing the Grizzlies their first conference loss. Glacier Peak’s Bobby Martin hit a 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds left in regulation to send the game into the first overtime. In the second overtime, the Timberwolves were able to beat the Grizzlies with defense and hold them to just 3 points, allowing them to come out on top. Martin scored a total of 35 points, and Jackson’s Parker Manalo scored 23.
Beamer 71, Auburn Riverside 69
Ste’fun Singleton scored a game-high 30 points on senior night for the Titans, and sealed the win for his team with two free throws at the end of the game. Teammate Tavian Hall made six 3-pointers, contributing 18 points for the Titans. Hall made four of those 3-points in the fourth quarter.
Monroe 77, Lake Stevens 66
Monroe’s Trenton Newhouse hit a game-tying 3-pointer to send the game into overtime. The Bearcats then outscored the Vikings 15-4 in overtime to take home the win. Newhouse scored a game high 35 points, and teammate Colby Kyle contributed 14.
Skyline 89, Bothell 68
The Spartans defeated the Cougars in a blowout, advancing to 8-3 in conference play and tying the Cougars for first place in KingCo 4A.
Girls Basketball:
Bellarmine Prep 57, Olympia 45
The Lions defeated the Bears to remain undefeated in SPSL 4A. Bellarmine’s Shalyse Smith had a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds.
Coupeville 41, Klahowya 26
The wolves beat the Eagles to claim the Olympic 1A title, with a perfect conference record of 6-0.
Wrestling:
Ballard 42, Ingraham 12
106 – Isaiah Larkin(B) pinned Julian Collins(I) :30
113 – Kayla Rogers(B) pinned BB Denton(I) 5:53
120 – Jeremy Miyake(B) dec Adriel Liau(I) 7-1
126 – Riley McGinnis(B) forfeit
132 – Grace Rabbit-Burke(I) forfeit
138 – Keaton Thatcher(B) forfeit
145 – Roc Ransdell(B) pinned Valentina Pavlovic(I) :23
152 – Justin Kyle(I) dec Jesse Oglesby(B) 4-1
160 – Alec Sigmar(B) dec Joseph Lauder(I) 14-10
170 – Nick Gemma(B) forfeit
182 – Double forfeit
195 – Sergio Martinez(I) dec Nigel Hawkins(B) 14-10
220 – Double forfeit
285 – Double forfeit
Lake Stevens 56, Monroe 15
106 Jake Bennett (LS) dec. Dylani Trujillo (M) 6-0
113 Chad Pease (M) FF
120 Nathan Scilley (LS) FF
126 Kyle Lacouisiore (LS) Pin Ethan Urban(M) 2:15
132 Seth Nickerson (LS) dec. Joseph Littrell (M) 11-0
138 Cody Lacouisiore (LS) dec. Taylor Ivy (M) 6-5
145 Marshall Ryan (LS) Pin Brock Rice (M) 5:30
152 Isaac Gust (LS) Pin Stephen Littrell (M) 3:13
160 Julian Fryberg (LS) dec. Rory Felder (M) 5-3 OT
170 Angelo Loera (LS) Pin Hunter Harris (M) 1:02
182 Malachi Lawrence (LS) Pin Isaac Cirillo (M) :24
195 Carson West (LS) FF
220 Josh Felder (M) Pin Justin Thompson (LS) 1:34
285 Thomas Stieler (M) dec. Dylan Huchinson (LS) 20-16
Boys Swimming:
Jackson 98, Kamiak 72
200 MR – Jackson 1:42.03**State time (Neal Thai, Bryan Phung, Jeremiah Tien, Erik Anderson)
200 Free – Jackson – Jon Cook 1:43.17** State Time
200 IM – Jackson – Jeremiah Tien 2:00.61** State Time
50 Free – Kamiak – Brian Park :23.20
100 Fly – Kamiak – Maxwell Fang :53.60** STATE TIME
100 Free – Jackson – Jon Cook :47.59** State Time
500 Free – Jackson – Erik Anderson 5:04.77
200 Free Relay – Jackson 1:31.60** state (Edward Engel, Neal Thai, Justin Limberg, Jon Cook)
100 Back – Jackson – Erik Anderson – :59.17
100 Breast – Jackson – Bryan Phung – 1:02.03
400 Free Relay – Jackson 3:2.16** State (Jeremiah Tien, Edward Engel, Justin Limberg, Jon Cook)
Cascade 110, Mariner 76
200 Medley relay cas 1:51.43 Roberts,Nguyen, Gundermann,Sibley
200 Free Cas 2:06.74 J. Elenbaas
200 Individual Medley Cas 2:28.91 A, Nguyen
50 Free Cas 23.70 J. Delong
Diving Cas 265.55 Hofman
100 Fly Cas 59.34 Delong
100 Free Cas 55.63 Circa
500 Free Mar 6:12.82 Mayfield
200 Free relay Cas 1:36.53 Elenbaas, Sibley, Delong, Circa
100 Backstroke Mar 1:07.59 Meetsma
100 Breasstroke Cas 1:10.76 A. Nguyen
400 Free relay Cas 3:51.91 Cira, Elenbaas, Nelson, Delong
