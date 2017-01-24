Boys Basketball:

Jackson 70, Glacier Peak 63

The Timberwolves took down the Grizzlies in double overtime in a Wesco 4A conference rivalry game, handing the Grizzlies their first conference loss. Glacier Peak’s Bobby Martin hit a 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds left in regulation to send the game into the first overtime. In the second overtime, the Timberwolves were able to beat the Grizzlies with defense and hold them to just 3 points, allowing them to come out on top. Martin scored a total of 35 points, and Jackson’s Parker Manalo scored 23.

Beamer 71, Auburn Riverside 69

Ste’fun Singleton scored a game-high 30 points on senior night for the Titans, and sealed the win for his team with two free throws at the end of the game. Teammate Tavian Hall made six 3-pointers, contributing 18 points for the Titans. Hall made four of those 3-points in the fourth quarter.

Monroe 77, Lake Stevens 66

Monroe’s Trenton Newhouse hit a game-tying 3-pointer to send the game into overtime. The Bearcats then outscored the Vikings 15-4 in overtime to take home the win. Newhouse scored a game high 35 points, and teammate Colby Kyle contributed 14.

Skyline 89, Bothell 68

The Spartans defeated the Cougars in a blowout, advancing to 8-3 in conference play and tying the Cougars for first place in KingCo 4A.

Girls Basketball:

Bellarmine Prep 57, Olympia 45

The Lions defeated the Bears to remain undefeated in SPSL 4A. Bellarmine’s Shalyse Smith had a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

Coupeville 41, Klahowya 26

The wolves beat the Eagles to claim the Olympic 1A title, with a perfect conference record of 6-0.

Wrestling:

Ballard 42, Ingraham 12

106 – Isaiah Larkin(B) pinned Julian Collins(I) :30

113 – Kayla Rogers(B) pinned BB Denton(I) 5:53

120 – Jeremy Miyake(B) dec Adriel Liau(I) 7-1

126 – Riley McGinnis(B) forfeit

132 – Grace Rabbit-Burke(I) forfeit

138 – Keaton Thatcher(B) forfeit

145 – Roc Ransdell(B) pinned Valentina Pavlovic(I) :23

152 – Justin Kyle(I) dec Jesse Oglesby(B) 4-1

160 – Alec Sigmar(B) dec Joseph Lauder(I) 14-10

170 – Nick Gemma(B) forfeit

182 – Double forfeit

195 – Sergio Martinez(I) dec Nigel Hawkins(B) 14-10

220 – Double forfeit

285 – Double forfeit

Lake Stevens 56, Monroe 15

106 Jake Bennett (LS) dec. Dylani Trujillo (M) 6-0

113 Chad Pease (M) FF

120 Nathan Scilley (LS) FF

126 Kyle Lacouisiore (LS) Pin Ethan Urban(M) 2:15

132 Seth Nickerson (LS) dec. Joseph Littrell (M) 11-0

138 Cody Lacouisiore (LS) dec. Taylor Ivy (M) 6-5

145 Marshall Ryan (LS) Pin Brock Rice (M) 5:30

152 Isaac Gust (LS) Pin Stephen Littrell (M) 3:13

160 Julian Fryberg (LS) dec. Rory Felder (M) 5-3 OT

170 Angelo Loera (LS) Pin Hunter Harris (M) 1:02

182 Malachi Lawrence (LS) Pin Isaac Cirillo (M) :24

195 Carson West (LS) FF

220 Josh Felder (M) Pin Justin Thompson (LS) 1:34

285 Thomas Stieler (M) dec. Dylan Huchinson (LS) 20-16

Boys Swimming:

Jackson 98, Kamiak 72

200 MR – Jackson 1:42.03**State time (Neal Thai, Bryan Phung, Jeremiah Tien, Erik Anderson)

200 Free – Jackson – Jon Cook 1:43.17** State Time

200 IM – Jackson – Jeremiah Tien 2:00.61** State Time

50 Free – Kamiak – Brian Park :23.20

100 Fly – Kamiak – Maxwell Fang :53.60** STATE TIME

100 Free – Jackson – Jon Cook :47.59** State Time

500 Free – Jackson – Erik Anderson 5:04.77

200 Free Relay – Jackson 1:31.60** state (Edward Engel, Neal Thai, Justin Limberg, Jon Cook)

100 Back – Jackson – Erik Anderson – :59.17

100 Breast – Jackson – Bryan Phung – 1:02.03

400 Free Relay – Jackson 3:2.16** State (Jeremiah Tien, Edward Engel, Justin Limberg, Jon Cook)

Cascade 110, Mariner 76

200 Medley relay cas 1:51.43 Roberts,Nguyen, Gundermann,Sibley

200 Free Cas 2:06.74 J. Elenbaas

200 Individual Medley Cas 2:28.91 A, Nguyen

50 Free Cas 23.70 J. Delong

Diving Cas 265.55 Hofman

100 Fly Cas 59.34 Delong

100 Free Cas 55.63 Circa

500 Free Mar 6:12.82 Mayfield

200 Free relay Cas 1:36.53 Elenbaas, Sibley, Delong, Circa

100 Backstroke Mar 1:07.59 Meetsma

100 Breasstroke Cas 1:10.76 A. Nguyen

400 Free relay Cas 3:51.91 Cira, Elenbaas, Nelson, Delong