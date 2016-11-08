Helena Reischling recorded a hat trick for the Panthers as they extended their undefeated season and won their first game of state.

Girls Soccer:

Seattle Prep 6, Central Kitsap 0

Helena Reischling recorded a hat trick for the Panthers as they extended their undefeated season and won their first game of state. Sophie Hirst and Bea Franklin each scored goals as well. Seattle Prep will play Arlington next.

Seattle Academy 5, Kiona Benton 0

Mireya Grey (two goals, one assist) scored a goal right before and right after halftime to give the Cardinals the momentum they needed to win the match. Marla Mitchell also had a pair of goals while goalkeeper Emerson Richmond-Burke notched the shutout in the net.

Jackson 2, Union 1

The Timberwolves won their 12th straight game on Tuesday, getting goals from Rikki Myers and Katie Cheng along the way. They will play the winner of the Skyline/Puyallup match, which is scheduled to be played tomorrow at Skyline High School.

