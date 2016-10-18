Four players scored multiple goals on Tuesday as Cascade Christian unleashed its offense on Port Townsend, beating the Redhawks 9-0.

Volleyball:

Mariner 3, Cascade 2

Corinne Davis dished out 48 assists as Mariner squeaked past Cascade in five sets on Tuesday night. Hayley Muir notched 10 kills and six blocks to go along with Jaleena Valle’s 22 digs in the win.

Snohomish 3, Shorewood 1

Natalie Stern recorded 27 digs and six service aces during Snohomish’s win over Shorewood. Ali Graham (20 assists), Bethany McBrien (18 assists), and Rosamund Gillie (18 kills, six blocks) also did their part for the Panthers while Taryn Shelley (10 kills, nine digs, eight assists, four blocks) put in an impressive effort herself for the Thunderbirds.

Marysville-Pilchuck 3, Mountlake Terrace 2

Sophie Parsons notched a double-double (30 assists, 10 digs) to power Marysville-Pilchuck past the Hawks while four other plays all recorded at least six kills in the Tomahawks’ win.

Girls Soccer:

Cascade Christian 9, Port Townsend 0

Four players scored multiple goals on Tuesday as Cascade Christian unleashed its offense on Port Townsend, beating the Redhawks handily. Nicole Souply (three goals, one assist), Grace Jung (two goals, one assist), and Ashlyn Hannus (five assists) all starred for the Cougars.

Overlake 4, University Prep 0

Smith Hunter notched a hat trick by halftime and four different players recorded an assist as the Owls beat University Prep 4-0 on Tuesday. Goalkeeper Julia Noble earned the shutout in the win.

Seattle Academy 8, Bear Creek 0

Nia Kajumolo found the back of the net three times while Emily Piette tallied three assists during the Cardinals’ defeat of the Bears.

Boys Tennis:

Charles Wright Academy (CWA) 4, Cascade Christian (CC) 1

Singles: Jack Hannah (CC) beat Zain Mian (CWA) 4-6, 6-2, 10-7; Jimmy Opitz (CWA) beat Trevor Wissing (CC) 6-4, 7-6(5). Doubles: Sam/Agrawal (CWA) beat Debock/Kierrim (CC) 6-0, 6-0; Jorgenson/Wibowo (CWA) beat Bartles/Wulf (CC) 6-3, 6-2; Lee/Harrington (CWA) beat Wagner/Remington (CC) 6-0, 6-1.

Bear Creek (BC) 3, Bush (B) 2

Singles: Scott Carlson (BC) beat Anselm Aguera (B) 6-2, 6-4; Justin Li (BC) beat Michael Royzen (B) 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Wang/Medina (B) beat Liu/Sobande (BC) 6-4, 6-2; Repin/Rudolph (B) beat Prokopchuk/Clayhold (BC) 6-1, 0-6, 1-0; Yang/Ethington (BC) beat Agostini/Van Der Ploeg (B) 6-1, 2-6, 1-0.

Boys Water Polo:

Puyallup 14 (P), Auburn Mountainview (AM) 13

Top scorers: Beau Pasquier (P) 9; Michael Hall (AM) 4; Akash Morrell (P) 3; Alex Tomey (AM) 3.

Curtis (C) 19, Lakes (L) 3

Top scorers: Sam Abbott (C) 5; Tim Reynolds (L) 3; David Ling (C) 3.

Wilson (W) 17, South Kitsap (SK) 3

Top Scorers: Sam Sacks (W) 10; Asher Wiseman (W) 3; Alex Lyro (W) 3; Cory Stacy (SK) 2.

Bainbridge (B) 11, Gig Harbor (GH) 6