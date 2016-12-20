Boys Basketball

River Ridge 80, Eatonville 71

This game was tight throughout, and only a fourth-quarter disappearance by the Eatonville offense kept the final score from being closer. The two teams traded blows in the first half, with River Ridge outscoring Eatonville 20-19 in the first quarter, only to see the Cruisers hit back with 21 points in the second. River Ridge held a 40-36 halftime lead. Both squads scored 13 in the third quarter, but in the fourth, things finally swung River Ridge’s way. The Hawk’s scored 14, while their defense held Eatonville to only five points in the final frame to close out the scrappy victory. Eatonville’s Carson Hutching’s led both teams with 29 points, but it wasn’t enough to get the victory, and the Cruiser’s record fell to 4-4. With the win, River Ridge improved to 5-1.

Ferndale 69, Snohomish 58

Despite a second-half offensive resurgence, Snohomish couldn’t quite pull off a comeback victory against Ferndale. In the first half, it looked for awhile like the Golden Eagles were going to run away with the game. Ferndale scored 20 in the first and 25 in the second, to take a 45-25 halftime lead. After the intermission, Snohomish came storming back. With 17 points in the third quarter and 16 in the final frame, Snohomish got within 11 points, but couldn’t climb out of the early hole in which they found themselves. Riley Hunt led Ferndale in scoring, with 29 points, while Carson Genger put up 16.

For full results, click here

Girls Basketball

Kentridge 67, Kent-Meridian 10

Kentridge picked apart the Royals on both sides of the ball, holding their opponent to 0 third quarter points, and single digit scoring in every quarter. Tihanna Sanchez led Kent-Meridian in scoring, with five points. The Chargers had 10 players score ,with Morgan Gary leading with 16 points. The loss was the Royals’ fifth in a row and dropped them to 1-8 for the year, while the Chargers improved to 7-1.

Mount Rainier 53, Kennedy Catholic 49

This game was a back and forth battle that featured a heroic performance on the part of Kennedy Catholic senior Miyu Miyashita, but it wasn’t enough for her team to come out on top, as the Rams fell by only four points. Miyashita scored 26 points, and proved herself to be a dangerous weapon from beyond the arc, draining seven three pointers. Kennedy Catholic couldn’t stop the Mount Rainier offense in the first half, and trailed by six points at halftime. In the third quarter, the Rams continued to roll, putting up 16 points. The deficit just proved to be too much, as even with Miyashita’s scaldingly hot shooting, the Lancers couldn’t get away with a win.

White River 70, Fife 26

White River scored at least 15 points in every quarter, holding Fife to single digit scoring all game long. Kendall Bird finished with a double-double for White River, and her 33 points with 16 rebounds set the tone for White River’s dominating win. Bird outscored the entire Fife squad, while Sofia Lavinder, White River’s second leading scorer, finished with eight points.

For full results, click here